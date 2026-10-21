Relatives express ‘deep gratitude’ to rescue crews after retired couple’s deaths in fire

William (Willie) Hawkes and Geraldine (Tina) Hawkes, who died in a house fire at their home in Innishannon, Co Cork, on Tuesday. Photograph: Rip.ie

Relatives of a retired couple who died when a fire broke out at their home near Innishannon, Co Cork, yesterday have expressed their “deep gratitude” to the fire service, ambulance crews and gardaí.

In a post on Rip.ie, the family of Geraldine (Tina) and William (Willie) Hawkes indicated that they appreciated all of the rescue services ”kindness, care and efforts” at this “difficult time”.

The married couple, who were in their 70s, died in the blaze at their dormer bungalow in Raheen, Crossbarry, yesterday morning.

Willie Hawkes contacted the emergency services at about 7.30am. Units of the Cork City Fire Service, firefighters from Bandon, gardaí and the emergency services immediately went to the scene. The fire had seriously taken hold, however, and there was no possibility of saving the couple.

The bodies of the couple were subsequently located in the property. The remains were transferred to Cork University Hospital for postmortem examinations.

An inquest will be held in due course. The fire is being treated as a tragic incident.

Willie Hawkes had recently retired from his job as a milk recorder with Munster Bovine.

Geraldine Hawkes previously worked as a midwife at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork city. She had a talent for sewing and taught classes locally in her retirement. The pair were very well known and liked locally.

Local Social Democrats councillor Ann Bambury posted on social media that the loss of the couple was “heartbreaking”. She said they were a community “in mourning”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their extended family, neighbours and friends as they face this incredibly difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements for the couple are being finalised.