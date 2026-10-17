Women in ministry among main issues at historic Irish Catholic Assembly in Meath

Cardinal Mario Grech from the Vatican’s General Secretariat of the Universal Synod is attending Saturday's National Synodal Assembly of the Catholic Church in Ireland. Photograph: Getty

A historic National Synodal Assembly of the Catholic Church in Ireland, the first of its kind, is taking place behind closed doors at a hotel in Gormanston, Co Meath on Saturday.

It is attended by over 280 lay, religious, and clergy delegates from across the island of Ireland, including 23 bishops led by the Catholic Primate, Archbishop Eamon Martin.

In attendance also is Cardinal Mario Grech, from the Vatican’s General Secretariat of the Universal Synod, and representatives of the Church of Ireland, the Methodist Church and the Irish Council of Churches.

The assembly is the culmination of a five-year process which began in October 2021, during which seven priorities for Church renewal were established – belonging; co-responsibility and lay ministry; family; formation and catechesis; healing; women; and youth.

Delegates are considering 35 proposals in a working document which, if agreed, will be presented to the full Irish Episcopal Conference.

One of those proposals recommends “that the Church in Ireland advocate for ongoing exploration of women’s ministry, including the diaconate”. It reminds delegates that “a voice for the full and equal inclusion of women in all areas of the life of the Church, including the ordained ministry, has been heard at all moments of the Synodal Pathway” over the past five years.

It speaks of rebalancing “our Church’s unconscious bias” where women are concerned and calls for “a thorough and systematic examination and correction of texts, hymnals, and other materials that do not recognise the baptismal dignity of all persons”.

The language “of the Divine Feminine, as expressed throughout our scriptures, and by women saints, mystics, and scholars” should be “proactively rediscovered and normalised as expressions of God,” it said.

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The working document also calls for the establishment of “a liturgical season (eg Easter season) [to] be upheld as a season of special focus in which we highlight the discipleship of the women of our scripture.”

It also recommends “the establishment of a national office for women” which would “oversee and support root and branch culture change, which would enable the full participation of women in line with the equal dignity bestowed by Baptism and recognised in the Church’s documents”.

More generally, another proposal calls for “greater recognition and affirmation of lay ministry as an integral part of the Church’s mission. Increased participation of lay women and men in pastoral, liturgical and leadership roles”.

Where LGBT+ people are concerned, a proposal recommends “that the Church in Ireland would ask the universal Church to develop a more respectful and life-giving vocabulary when speaking about LGBT+ people” and says the Irish Catholic Church should “take a lead in calling the universal Church to employ respectful language in relation to LGBT+ people”.

Other proposals being considered call for “real partnership with migrant communities”; for the dismantling of “the systemic prejudice, misunderstanding, and social exclusion endured by the Travelling People within the Church and wider society”; that “the Church at all levels foster appreciation of the principles of Catholic social teaching”; and for all Christians in Ireland “to renew the sense of ecumenical dialogue and accompaniment locally”.