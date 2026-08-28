Alternative venues found for weddings due to take place at norovirus-hit Glasson Lakehouse

Glasson Lakehouse closed on Wednesday following advice from the HSE. File image

Alternative venues have been found for weddings due to take place this weekend at a luxury Co Westmeath hotel that has had to temporarily close following a norovirus outbreak.

Glasson Lakehouse, a four-star hotel 13km from Athlone town, closed on Wednesday following advice from the HSE.

Two weddings were due to take place at the hotel this weekend.

There were concerns that the weddings might not be able to go ahead, but alternative venues have since been found, a hotel spokeswoman told The Irish Times on Friday.

Hotel management on Thursday said it was “seeking alternative venues for guests and events to minimise the inconvenience caused”.

The Glasson, located beside Lough Ree, is a popular wedding venue. The golf course and spa located at the resort are also closed temporarily following the outbreak.

It is unclear when the resort will reopen, but members of the golf club received a message saying the facilities would be closed until at least Monday.

[ Your Wellness Q&A What is norovirus and how has an outbreak closed a deluxe Co Westmeath hotel?Opens in new window ]

Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, is one of the most common stomach bugs.

On Thursday, the hotel confirmed it had closed “as a precautionary measure following an outbreak of norovirus”.

“We notified the HSE when we became aware that some recent guests and team members exhibited symptoms,” a statement said.

“In consultation with the HSE, we implemented a voluntary closure and are working closely with the HSE to carry out all appropriate control measures, which we have acted on immediately.”

Hotel management said it “deeply” regretted the inconvenience caused and thanked guests for their patience.

“We will continue to work closely with health authorities and will provide an update regarding our reopening as soon as possible,” it said.

In a statement, the HSE said it had been investigating the outbreak of gastrointestinal illness since Monday.

“The public health team is working closely with HSE National Environmental Health Service colleagues and the premises to ensure all appropriate actions are being taken and is working to contact affected people with advice.

“Management and staff at the premises are co-operating fully with public health advice. The premises has voluntarily closed to facilitate outbreak control measures.”

The HSE said careful food handling and hand hygiene helped prevent the spread of norovirus. The public health advice is that people who are unwell should stay off work or school until symptom-free for 48 hours.

Members of the golf club received a message that the hotel and all outside facilities would be closed from 1pm on Wednesday until Monday morning due to a “major maintenance issue”.

“Obviously, this is a huge inconvenience for all to say the least, but the safety of all Glasson Lakehouse customers/members is paramount to us,” the message said.

“For the time being golf on the course and range is not permitted.”

The notice apologised for the inconvenience caused, saying members would be updated again as soon as possible.