Wellbeing report paints complex picture of economic progress and growing inequality

Ireland has a strong economy and a resilient society, but “wellbeing data” shows a more complex picture where inequalities persist, a new Government report has found.

The report, Understanding Life in Ireland, seeks to measure the wellbeing of people as a “tool for understanding Ireland’s progress beyond traditional economic indicators”.

It examines the period from 2020-2025, during which it says that three themes were dominant: the unwinding of Covid supports and “the uneven effects of this”; differences in people’s experience due to housing status; and different economic impacts for younger workers and lower-income groups.

“The broader narrative,” it finds, “is therefore one of both progress and some divergence.”

Officials have been tracking 35 “wellbeing indicators” across 11 “dimensions” in a bid to paint a picture of progress or otherwise across the population.

Some of the “dimensions”, including “subjective wellbeing”, “knowledge, skills and innovation”, “work and job quality” and “connections, community and participation”, the report says, show generally positive trends since 2020.

One, “mental and physical health”, shows a generally negative trend.

The rest, including “income and wealth”, “housing and built environment”, “safety and security”, “environment, climate and biodiversity”, “time use” and “civic engagement, trust and cultural expression”, show a mixed trend, the report says.

Negative individual indicators, which go to make up these “dimensions”, include: an increase in the numbers reporting depression, a rise in unmet need for medical attention, a rise in those experiencing difficulty making ends meet, a rise in the number of people killed or injured on roads and an increase in people experiencing discrimination. All these indicators have worsened since 2025, the report finds.

Positive trends include a decline in the numbers feeling lonely, an increase in labour market participation, more homes with high energy ratings, an increase in net government worth and a rise in new-home completions.

Examination of individual trends, the report says, offers evidence of how the experiences of individual people and sectors can differ. “A classic example of different lived experiences relates to income and wealth, where the law of averages can portray an experience which might be very far from one’s own.”

The report says: “It is possible to see key differences across groups, with households headed by single parents or by those unable to work due to health problems faring worse than those employed or those in retirement,” the report says.

Similarly, while younger people have benefited from strong employment growth, they have the lowest incomes and are less likely to own their own home.

The report admits to difficulties in measuring wellbeing. However, it insists: “A criticism of wellbeing analysis – that it doesn’t conclusively measure or answer any one thing – is also a significant strength. In capturing a range of factors, a more nuanced perspective emerges, and traditional economic statistics and indicators can be put in context and made more salient.”

It says: “We should not, however, lose sight of this overarching statistical narrative, which confirms that, at an aggregate level, Ireland has a highly successful economy and a resilient society.”

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