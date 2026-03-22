Man (20s) seriously injured in scrambler bike crash

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on (061) 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man in his early 20s was seriously injured when the electric scrambler bike he was driving crashed in Co Clare.

Emergency services responded to reports of the incident shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday at Bóthar na Luachra in Shannon.

The driver was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

The scene was preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local traffic diversions remained in place on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on (061) 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Road users who may have camera or dashcam footage are asked to make it available to investigators.

Regulations to ban scramblers outright in public places are due to be signed into law this month.

It will be known as Grace’s Law following the death in January of Grace Lynch (16), who was fatally injured by a scrambler bike on a pedestrian crossing on the Ratoath Road in Finglas, Dublin.

The Government has had the power since 2023 to impose an explicit ban on such vehicles but the regulations were delayed due to “competing” interests in the Department of Transport across 2½ years.

Records show the Garda asked the department – almost a year before Lynch was killed – about the progress of regulations after it was informed by Fingal County Council that it had passed a motion raising concerns about the number of scrambler incidents in its area.

Minutes and records of eight meetings between An Garda Síochána and the department, released under freedom-of-information legislation, show the regulations were consistently raised between 2023 and earlier this year.

The Government moved to enact the regulations shortly after Lynch’s death.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said at the time of the teenager’s death that he did not have “a satisfactory answer” for why the regulations had not been implemented sooner and that it was “not an acceptable situation”.

An 18-year-old male has been charged with dangerous driving causing her death.