Ukrainians in Ireland not optimistic about success of peace talks with Putin

Ukrainian Action in Ireland chairwoman Lisa Karamushka stands among cars destroyed during the Russian invasion of her country.

For the Republic’s huge Ukrainian community, the outcome of current peace talks will determine many of their futures.

Some 100,000 Ukrainians live here, the vast majority of whom arrived since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Many have decided to stay in the Republic; others, though, will return home if peace can be achieved. Most doubt it will happen any time soon.

Ukraine Action in Ireland (UAI) chairwoman Lisa Karamushka is in the east of the restive country where the war continues.

“I can’t see any major optimism here ... Just constant everyday shelling of the cities and soldiers fighting back attack after attack,” she said.

Ukraine Action in Ireland chairwoman Lisa Karamushka in her home country.

UAI was set up among Ukrainian refugees in Ireland and their supporters to provide medical aid and equipment to the front. So far UAI has sent 32 ambulances and 52 medical evacuation vehicles to Ukraine.

Ms Karamushka said the sight of the red carpet being rolled out for Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska was “humiliating and devastating”.

“After all the death and destruction ... Trump still considers him [at the] same diplomatic level of a partner to make negotiations with.”

She believes there is nothing new in Putin’s demands, which amount to wanting the world to recognise Crimea and Donetsk as part of Russia, while retaining Ukraine as part of Russia’s sphere of influence.

“We have heard absolutely nothing we haven’t heard before and no indication of a desire to end this war. Yet, Trump claims he has reached success. We don’t see any,” she said.

She takes some solace in Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy travelling on Monday with Europe’s most important leaders.

“This gives me hope he will be in stronger position, as Europe has been so far our major supporter. Overall I’m probably not expecting anything to change, probably even hope it won’t get worse,” she said.

Ukraine’s soldiers are the “sole reason” for its continued independence, democracy and existence, she said.

Olena Tregub, who is based in the Republic and works for the Ukrainian non-governmental organisation Nako, said expectations of a successful outcome are “extremely low”.

She believes Mr Trump and his principle negotiator, Steve Witkoff, “fundamentally misunderstand the Russian president.

“They fail to see that for Putin, this war is not about material interests, nor even about territory. It is an ideological war. It is about the destiny of Ukraine,” she said.

“Putin wants to break Ukraine, to reduce it to a vassal of Russia,” she said.

“That goal has not been achieved. Which means Putin is nowhere near ready for peace.”

She believes Mr Trump took a “reckless gamble” in meeting Mr Putin without any deal agreed in advance.

“In doing so, he gave Putin legitimacy, handed over his own political capital and risked everything only to walk away empty-handed,” she said.

“The visuals from Alaska were disastrous: American soldiers kneeling to roll out the red carpet for Putin’s plane, Trump and Putin walking together on that carpet, even riding in Trump’s car.

“These images were not only humiliating for the USA internationally, but ... many Americans also saw this as a shameful display.”