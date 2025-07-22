Mixed weather to come with cloudy skies, sunny spells and rain forecast by Met Éireann

Conditions are forecast to remain variable at the weekend, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers are being forecast by Met Éireann for the coming days.

Tuesday is to start off dry for most with a fair amount of cloud mixed with some bright or sunny spells and isolated showers.

More frequent showers will spread from the west through the morning and early afternoon, turning heavy at times, particularly in Munster where they will continue through the evening. Highs of 15 to 19 degrees are expected.

Tuesday night is to be mostly clear and dry, as the rain becomes more isolated. Cloud will build from the northwest later with well scattered showers following.

Wednesday will be “largely cloudy with some showers” concentrated in the northwest, the forecaster said. As the day progresses, sunny spells will develop making way for a dry evening in most parts of the country. There will be high temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Thursday morning is expected to be “mostly dry”, with patches of light rain and drizzle. As cloud builds from the west, sunnier spells in the afternoon will turn to some outbreaks of rain near Atlantic coasts in the evening. Met Éireann forecasts high temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

“Well scattered showers” are expected on Friday, with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. As the day progresses, it is set to get drier with some sunny spells developing.

Conditions are forecast to remain variable at the weekend, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday morning and highs of 16 to 19 degrees.

Sunday is likely to be a wetter day, with outbreaks of more persistent rain and drizzle expected. These showers will become more isolated in the afternoon.