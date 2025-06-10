Police appeal for calm after Ballymena disturbances

A significant police presence responded to disorder in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Monday evening.

Footage on social media showed armoured police officers carrying plastic shields.

The disruption followed a protest in the Clonavon Terrace area of the town, where an alleged serious sexual assault on a girl occurred over the weekend.

The footage showed protesters burning plastic road barriers and bins as part of a barricade on the street.

Some masked individuals also threw missiles including cans of paint and glass bottles at PSNI vehicles.

A line of police vehicles advanced towards the protesters followed by officers on foot.

Firefighters later dealt with burning debris on the road.

Other footage appeared to show some protesters targeting houses by smashing windows.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “A number of missiles have been thrown towards police with damage reported to a number of properties.

“Officers are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice.”

Chief Supt Sue Steen said: “We are urging everyone to remain calm and to act responsibly. Violence and disorder will only place people at greater risk.” − PA