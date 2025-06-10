Ireland

Cyclist (80s) dies after collision with vehicle in Co Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal incident

Collision between bike and vehicle occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire
Kate Byrne
Tue Jun 10 2025 - 17:55

A cyclist in his 80s has died following a collision with a vehicle in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

The fatal incident occurred shortly after 1.40pm on the R569 road.

Gardaí and emergency services responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination is due to take place, a Garda spokesperson said.

The road remains closed at this time. Drivers travelling to and from Kenmare are advised to travel via Killarney and Moll’s Gap on the N71.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area between 1pm and 2pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí.

