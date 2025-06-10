Cyclist (80s) dies after collision with vehicle in Co Kerry

A cyclist in his 80s has died following a collision with a vehicle in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.
The fatal incident occurred shortly after 1.40pm on the R569 road.
Gardaí and emergency services responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination is due to take place, a Garda spokesperson said.
The road remains closed at this time. Drivers travelling to and from Kenmare are advised to travel via Killarney and Moll’s Gap on the N71.
At a time when the boom is even boomer, this statistic should mortify us
A Breton in Ireland: ‘My wife calls me a culchie, which I completely embrace’
Moving from Dublin to rural Ireland: ‘Every time we went away we loved all the green around us. Then we thought, let’s just go do it’
Galway school offers €2,000 to new pupils to prevent loss of second teacher
Gardaí are appealing for any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area between 1pm and 2pm to make this footage available to them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí.