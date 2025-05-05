Ireland weather: Warmer than average summer anticipated with sunshine to remain this week

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Met Éireann expects temperatures to reach up to 18 degrees and the forecast is for it to remain warm through the rest of the week Pictured jumping off the pier in Rosscarbery, Cork were Emily O'Donovan, Rosscarbery and Caoimhe McDonald from Laois. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Temperatures are expected to remain high for the time of year during the coming days as Ireland moves towards what Met Éireann is forecasting a warmer than usual summer.

Although there was expected to be significant regional variations on Monday with temperatures ranging from 11 degrees on the east coast to 16 parts of the west and southwest before a chilly evening which could bring frost in places, the outlook for the rest of the week is generally warm and dry.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Met Éireann expects temperatures to reach up to 18 degrees and the forecast is for it to remain warm through the rest of the week with daily highs exceeding the average of 15 degrees at this time of year in much of the country.

Temperatures are forecast to reach between 12 to 17 degrees on Thursday in Leinster and in Dublin and up to 13 to 18 degrees range on Friday with western areas set to experience the higher end of those numbers.

Rainfall will be significantly below the norm for this time of year, it is said.

The weekend is expected to bring “plenty of dry and sunny weather,” although Met Éireann says, “the occasional shower or patch of light rain is possible”.

Though Met Éireann says it can be less confident about longer range forecasts, it says the indications into and beyond the middle of the month suggest the generally warm and dry weather will continue although there is a suggestion there could be wetter than average spells later in the month.

Overall, the organisation says its modelling points to average temperatures of between 0.5 and 1 degrees warmer than average over the months of May, June and July.

“The rainfall forecast is less certain,” it says in it’s seasonal outlook for May, June, July, with the potential for both wetter and drier than normal periods.

The sea surface temperatures around Irish coasts and over the Atlantic are expected to be above average during MJJ, trending 0.5 to 2.0°C degrees higher than normal generally. Sea surface temperatures are expected to be highest in comparison to normal off the south and west coasts.

Last year was the fourth warmest year on record in Ireland with 2023 the warmest but June and July 2024 were actually relatively cool according to Met Éireann. Most areas received below average rainfall over the course of the year.

Last month was the third-warmest April on record it said and produced a record-high temperature for the time of year with 25.9 degrees recorded in Athenry, Co Galway on the final day of the month.