Two killed and several injured in two-car crash in Cork

Two people have been killed and a number of others injured in a two car crash near Mallow in Co Cork on Sunday afternoon.
It’s understood that the injured include a number of children and an adult male.
The incident happened at around 4pm on the Killarney Road, west of the town, and Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade units and paramedics are currently at the scene.
The road has been closed and is likely to remain closed for several hours to allow a forensic crash investigators to examine the scene.
More to follow.