Man in his 70s killed after being hit by car in Co Laois

Collision took place at Stradbally around 11pm on Sunday night

The N80 road at Crannagh, Stradbally, Co Laois (not pictured) is currently closed pending an examination by forensic collision investigators. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Jack White
Mon Feb 24 2025 - 09:56

A pedestrian in his 70s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Laois on Sunday night.

The incident involving a pedestrian and a car occurred shortly before 11pm on the N80 at Crannagh, Stradbally, Co Laois.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

The man in his 70s was pronounced dead shortly after the collision and was removed to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

A postmortem examination will take place in due course, a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the fatal collision to come forward. They have been urged to contact Portlaoise Garda station, the Garda confidential line or any Garda station.

A total of 24 people have been killed on Irish roads so far in 2025 according to the latest Garda data. Of those, six have been pedestrians.

The total figure is tracking behind the number of road deaths in 2024, with 36 people killed in the same period last year.

