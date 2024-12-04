Your top stories on Wednesday: FF, FG to push for talks with Independents; Dublin-Navan rail line to cost €3bn

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe after her team lost to Wales last night in a play off for Europ 2025 at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to renew push for government formation talks with Independents

The leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will receive a mandate from their parties on Wednesday to begin government formation talks, amid a fresh push from within both camps for serious negotiations with Independent TDs.

Both parties will hold their first post-election parliamentary party meetings on Wednesday where newly elected TDs will give their views on potential coalition options. Fine Gael leader Simon Harris and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin are expected to receive a mandate from their TDs to begin exploratory discussions with each other, parties of the left and Independents who are seen as reliable. Detailed negotiations on a programme

'I am divorced and my daughter, my only child, has gone to America and I miss her ... I have been feeling anxious and depressed, and thinking my life is worthless'. Photograph: iStock

‘I feel lost and lonely. I have begun to think there’s no reason for me here anymore … do any other people feel this way?’: Tell Me About It: It is not easy to make genuine connections, but all of this starts with spending time with people you either admire or share an interest wit

Buy now, pay later: Beware of the perils of these tempting offers: Would you borrow money to buy a dress? Would you get a loan for a takeaway? That’s what thousands of people in Ireland are now doing

Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland have the grit and resilience to improve for the Six Nations : “Victories that are easy are cheap. Those only are worth having which come as the result of hard work.” Henry Ward Beecher’s words had nothing to do with rugby, but I’d identify with the message in the context of playing a sport.

Ireland's Euro 2025 dream dies as canny Wales make history with qualification: Grandstand finish. The Aviva rocked to the roars of 25,832 fans after Anna Patten's late header gave the Republic of Ireland a fighting chance of dragging Wales to extra-time.

Surviving cancer: To all the ‘wingmen’ I say – take a bow, you’ve played a blinder: Everyone should celebrate a 10-year milestone, whether it’s a wedding anniversary (delighted that you’re still in love) or becoming 10-years-old – double digits at last!

Election Daily: big questions answered as GE24 draws to a close Listen | 29:05

