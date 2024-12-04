Your top stories on Wednesday: FF, FG to push for talks with Independents; Dublin-Navan rail line to cost €3bn

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to renew push for government formation talks with Independents
The leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will receive a mandate from their parties on Wednesday to begin government formation talks, amid a fresh push from within both camps for serious negotiations with Independent TDs.
Both parties will hold their first post-election parliamentary party meetings on Wednesday where newly elected TDs will give their views on potential coalition options. Fine Gael leader Simon Harris and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin are expected to receive a mandate from their TDs to begin exploratory discussions with each other, parties of the left and Independents who are seen as reliable. Detailed negotiations on a programme
