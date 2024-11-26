Three bodies recovered and Irish national among those missing after tourist boat capsized in Red Sea

Rescuers wait on the beach of Marsa Alam, Egypt, after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea. Photograph: AP

At least one Irish person is among those missing after a tourist boat sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt.

Three bodies have been recovered from the Sea Story and 13 people were still missing, the local governor has said. Some 28 people were rescued from the boat.

No information has been released about the nationalities of the people whose bodies were recovered. On Monday, officials had said the missing included four Egyptians and 12 foreigners.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance. It made no further comment.

The boat with 44 people on board – including 13 crew – sent a distress signal at 5.30am (3.30am Irish time) on Monday.

The exact cause of the disaster is not known, but survivors have recounted a large wave hitting the boat causing it to capsize. There had been an alert for stormy weather at the time.

The Sea Story left port near Marsa Alam on Sunday for a five-day diving trip, according to officials.

Red Sea Governor Maj-Gen Amr Hanafi said the survivors were found in the Wadi el-Gemal area, south of Marsa Alam, and that they were receiving the necessary medical care.

He added the Egyptian Navy warship El Fateh and military aircraft were intensifying their efforts to locate the missing, with rescue teams working around the clock.

Marsa Alam is a popular destination for tourists on Egypt’s southern Red Sea coast and is surrounded by diving spots, including renowned coral reefs.

The Red Sea governorate said the boat was owned by an Egyptian national, and had received a one-year validity certificate in March 2024 when it was inspected by maritime safety.

There was no immediate comment from Sea Story’s Egypt-based owner and operator, Dive Pro Liveaboard.

Its website says the vessel was built in 2022 and is 44m (144ft) long. It has four decks and 18 cabins that can accommodate up to 36 passengers.

Last year, three Britons died off the coast of Marsa Alam after their dive boat caught fire.