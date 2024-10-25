Your top stories on Friday: Kyran Durnin case: Gardaí receive ‘huge volume’ of information; and the delivery rider who cannot run marathons again after Dublin attack

Kyran Durnin case: Gardaí receive ‘huge volume’ of information from public
Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Kyran Durnin, the Co Louth boy suspected of having been murdered, are following up on a “huge volume” of calls from the general public.
Some of the calls have included claimed sightings of the boy, which detectives hope will aid them to establish when he was last seen alive, and whether that was over two years ago as suspected.
- Ireland’s reputation enhanced by stance on Gaza, says Mary Robinson: Ireland is showing “what a country can do” to raise the Gaza crisis in the eyes of the world, including the efforts to block trade with the Israeli-Occupied Territories, former president of Ireland Mary Robinson.
- Landlord Marc Godart fined €25,000 by RTB for latest breaches: Landlord Marc Godart has been hit with fines of more than €25,000 arising from failing to register tenancies and knowingly giving false reasons to tenants for why they had to leave their apartments.
- Dublin builder Joe Cosgrave left estate valued at €124m: Builder Joe Cosgrave left an estate with a gross value of €124 million and a net value — after debts are deducted — of €93 million, according to the grant of probate just issued.
- Irish birdwatchers discover robin in Co Cork which had flown from France: Irish birdwatchers have been left surprised after the discovery in Co Cork of a robin which had flown from France.
- Gerry Hutch set to be charged with money laundering in Spain: Gerry Hutch, the Dublin criminal known as The Monk, is expected to appear before the courts in Lanzarote as early as Friday to face charges of money laundering.
- Clare Daly to run as Dublin Central candidate: Former MEP Clare Daly has announced she will be running as a candidate in the general election but in Dublin Central and not in her former Dublin North constituency.
- Weather forecast: This morning will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. It will become drier and brighter in most areas through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees. Tonight there see clear spells and scattered showers in the south but it will be largely dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 12 degrees, mildest in the southeast.
The Big Read
- ‘I won’t be able to run any more’: Delivery rider left with badly broken leg after attack in Dublin: “I’m passionate about marathons,” says Alan Jose de Lima (35) as he holds tightly the medals he has collected from the races he has run – among them the Rio Half Marathon from his hometown in Brazil.
Opinion
- Justine McCarthy: Government shouldn’t be so quick to yell Gotcha! at Sinn Féin. Its record on children is shameful
Business
- Merrion Hotel pauses staff housing plans due to ‘prohibitive’ building costs: Dublin’s Merrion Hotel has delayed plans to build accommodation for staff in a property to the rear of the city centre property, due to the “prohibitive” cost of building, a spokeswoman has confirmed.
Sports
- ‘It’s a whole different ball game’: Hurling Shinty International promises to be an old-school throwback: Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton reckons Saturday’s Hurling Shinty International between Ireland and Scotland will be a throwback to old-school hurling.
US Election
- Trump slams his former chief of staff John Kelly for calling him a ‘fascist’: Donald Trump has denounced his former chief of staff, John Kelly, as a “degenerate” and a “low life” after the former US Marine Corps general gained the backing of Kamala Harris for calling his ex-boss a fascist.
Middle East
- Israel considers outsourcing humanitarian effort in Gaza to international security firms: After a year of global criticism over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israel is considering the use of private security contractors to oversee deliveries of aid.
Restaurants
- Farmgate Lismore restaurant review: Wholesome food in a buzzy new space: I first set foot in the Victorian pub on Main Street, Lismore, Co Waterford, in 2012, when it was O’Brien’s Chop House. Justin and Jenny Greene of Ballyvolane House were the people behind it at the time, and Robbie Krawczyk was heading up the kitchen.
Podcast Highlights
