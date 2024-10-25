IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Kyran Durnin case: Gardaí receive ‘huge volume’ of information; and the delivery rider who cannot run marathons again after Dublin attack

Here are the stories you need to start your day including:Merrion Hotel abandons plans for staff housing due to the ‘prohibitive’ costs, and Clare Daly to run in Mary Lou McDonald’s constituency

Filipa Fernandes with her children Luis (14) and Ines (12) are campaigning to save their school. The Department of Education announced last month that Ériu Community College in northwest Dublin is to move to a new site 8kms away. Photograph: Carl O'Brien
Fri Oct 25 2024 - 07:35
Kyran Durnin case: Gardaí receive ‘huge volume’ of information from public

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Kyran Durnin, the Co Louth boy suspected of having been murdered, are following up on a “huge volume” of calls from the general public.

Some of the calls have included claimed sightings of the boy, which detectives hope will aid them to establish when he was last seen alive, and whether that was over two years ago as suspected.

Delivery rider Alan Jose de Lima (35) was assaulted and robbed in Finglas, north Dublin on October 12th after making a food delivery to a house. Photograph: Alekson Lacerda
