Your top stories on Friday: Kyran Durnin case: Gardaí receive ‘huge volume’ of information; and the delivery rider who cannot run marathons again after Dublin attack

Filipa Fernandes with her children Luis (14) and Ines (12) are campaigning to save their school. The Department of Education announced last month that Ériu Community College in northwest Dublin is to move to a new site 8kms away. Photograph: Carl O'Brien

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Kyran Durnin, the Co Louth boy suspected of having been murdered, are following up on a “huge volume” of calls from the general public.

Some of the calls have included claimed sightings of the boy, which detectives hope will aid them to establish when he was last seen alive, and whether that was over two years ago as suspected.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Delivery rider Alan Jose de Lima (35) was assaulted and robbed in Finglas, north Dublin on October 12th after making a food delivery to a house. Photograph: Alekson Lacerda

‘I won’t be able to run any more’: Delivery rider left with badly broken leg after attack in Dublin: “I’m passionate about marathons,” says Alan Jose de Lima (35) as he holds tightly the medals he has collected from the races he has run – among them the Rio Half Marathon from his hometown in Brazil.

Merrion Hotel pauses staff housing plans due to ‘prohibitive’ building costs: Dublin’s Merrion Hotel has delayed plans to build accommodation for staff in a property to the rear of the city centre property, due to the “prohibitive” cost of building, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

‘It’s a whole different ball game’: Hurling Shinty International promises to be an old-school throwback: Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton reckons Saturday’s Hurling Shinty International between Ireland and Scotland will be a throwback to old-school hurling.

Israel considers outsourcing humanitarian effort in Gaza to international security firms: After a year of global criticism over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israel is considering the use of private security contractors to oversee deliveries of aid.

Farmgate Lismore restaurant review: Wholesome food in a buzzy new space: I first set foot in the Victorian pub on Main Street, Lismore, Co Waterford, in 2012, when it was O’Brien’s Chop House. Justin and Jenny Greene of Ballyvolane House were the people behind it at the time, and Robbie Krawczyk was heading up the kitchen.

Could the new Trump movie impact his re-election bid? Listen | 26:00

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters