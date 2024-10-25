‘It’s a whole different ball game’: Hurling Shinty International promises to be an old-school throwback

Ireland's Eoin Cody (left) and captain Enda Rowland (right) with Scotland's Craig Morrison at the 2024 Hurling Shinty International launch at Croke Park. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton reckons Saturday’s Hurling Shinty International between Ireland and Scotland will be a throwback to old-school hurling.

Ireland face the Scots at 3.30pm in Cusack Park, Ennis on Saturday with the home side looking to defend the title after a 0-22 to 2-8 win in Newry last October, which was Ireland’s first triumph in the hybrid series since 2014.

“It’s as close to hurling was in my day and probably closer than the game today,” says McNaughton, who is joint Ireland manager alongside Kilkenny’s Michael Kavanagh.

“We’re doing drills now that haven’t been done in 20 years, man in the middle moving the ball on down the line. You can’t take the ball in your hand and go around a man, so your touch is everything and the bravery involved is huge.

“This is a tough game and it’s like back in our days playing, if you’re not in then stay out of it, don’t be caught in no man’s land. Get out or get in and the best thing is to get in tight. The Scottish boys know that you can’t take it in the hand so they come sailing right into you and I would say anybody that harps back to the old way that hurling was played, get to Ennis.

“Johnny Pilkington would absolutely love this, that sort of game and pulling on the ball in the air. It’s amazing when you see guys that you know are class hurlers, but when they can’t take the ball in the hand, it’s a whole different ball game.”

And the Antrim hurling great expects to see some timber flying on the pitch on Saturday as well.

“Pádraig Walsh broke four hurls last year and we had to go and try and get him more,” says McNaughton.

The 20-strong Ireland squad is captained by Laois hurler Enda Rowland, comprised of players from 12 counties, including Eoin Cody, Martin Keoghan (both Kilkenny), Cianan Fahy (Galway), Tom Morrissey, Dan Morrissey (both Limerick), Aidan McCarthy and Shane Meehan (both Clare). Offaly, Fermanagh, Down, Donegal, Longford, Meath and Antrim are also represented.

Six of last year’s panel – Rowland, Caolan Taggart (Down), Luca McCusker (Fermanagh), James Toher (Meath), Eoghan Cahill and Ben Conneely (both Offaly) – return this time around.

McNaughton says he didn’t have to think twice when invited to return to the Ireland management.

“It’s my second year and whenever you’re asked, it’s not a big commitment as far as modern day commitments go, it’s a great honour,” says the former Antrim hurler and manager.

“For me to stand shoulder to shoulder with Michael Kavanagh with eight All-Ireland medals, sure he’s Kilkenny old money, there’s a bit of royalty there and he’s a good fella.”

And McNaughton feels the players’ willingness to commit demonstrates the attraction of the hybrid game.

“It’s a great honour for lads from Donegal and Fermanagh to be playing with Eoin Cody and the likes,” he adds.

“From the background that I have and the county that I’m from, it’s a great opportunity for us to prove that there’s good hurlers in every county.

“They mightn’t have 15 but they’ve always got the one or two or three good hurlers, and it’s nice to them 13 representing their country.

“You take young Luca out of Fermanagh, where they have one club, and he’s going to be sitting in a changing room with Eoin Cody and Tom Morrissey, multiple All-Ireland and All Star winners. That’s something he’ll tell his grandkids and he’s there on merit, he’s a good bit of stuff.

“They’re playing for their country and it’s a massive thing for them. When I phoned the Morrisseys, Jesus they were like 12-year-olds, they’re dying to get at it and represent their country.

“You’re talking about guys that are multiple All-Ireland winners, but again it’s nice to say that you played for your country and this is the only chance that hurlers get to play for their country.”

Saturday’s game will be shown live on TG4′s YouTube channel with throw-in at 3.30pm.