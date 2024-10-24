Irish birdwatchers discover robin in Co Cork which had flown from France

Irish birdwatchers have been left surprised after the discovery in Co Cork of a robin which had flown from France.
Robins, one of Ireland’s most common garden birds, normally stay just a few kilometres from where they hatch as chicks. But a dead robin with the word Paris written on its leg-ring was found by a woman in west Cork this week.
Further research by Birdwatch Ireland discovered that the bird had been ringed two weeks previously in the French port of Calais – more than 800km away from where it was found. Birdwatch Ireland said it has recorded as small number of records of robins coming to Ireland from northern Scotland for the winter, but this is the first record of a robin moving between France and Ireland.
A spokesperson said the bird’s journey may have been even longer. “It is really an exceptional record given that our robins are considered sedentary and our wintering population is considered to just be Irish-breeding birds. Given the location and timing there’s a good chance this bird was actually halfway on its journey when it was caught by a ringer in France, and it likely came from further north/east in Scandinavia or northern Europe.”
Grant Thornton Ireland and US firm to merge non-audit businesses
Kyran Durnin case: Gardaí finish dig in Dundalk back garden without finding fresh evidence
Worker awarded €42,000 for unfair dismissal
‘Slow travel? I like travelling using fastest modes. But I’m persuaded to go on a 16-day trip designed around trains’
They also appealed to anybody who does come across a bird, alive or dead, to check them for rings which will provide the association with valuable details.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis