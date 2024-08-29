IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Customer warning as Fota hit by cyberattack; university chiefs criticise grade inflation

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Coldplay’s Chris Martin performs new single on Dublin’s Grafton St; and Conall, Darragh and Naoise on new storm names list

Coldplay's Chris Martin (centre) sings his new single We Pray during an impromptu appearance on Grafton Street, Dublin on Wednesday evening.
Thu Aug 29 2024 - 08:25
Fota Wildlife Park cyberattack sees credit card warning for customers

Fota Wildlife Park says it is in the process of contacting “all potentially impacted customers” of a cyberattack that is feared to have compromised credit card details.

In an email to customers, the Cork visitor attraction warned that hackers may be able to access credit card information, passwords and other data, and it advised that cards used to make payments to Fota Wildlife Park on certain dates be cancelled.

  • Will AI change education for the better or worse?: Much of the public conversation about artificial intelligence in education has focused on the perils of plagiarism – students using AI tools, such as ChatGPT, to write convincing essays that they pass off as their own, and academic institutions, in turn, deploying AI tools to try to catch these cheats.

