Your top stories on Thursday: Customer warning as Fota hit by cyberattack; university chiefs criticise grade inflation

Coldplay's Chris Martin (centre) sings his new single We Pray during an impromptu appearance on Grafton Street, Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Fota Wildlife Park says it is in the process of contacting “all potentially impacted customers” of a cyberattack that is feared to have compromised credit card details.

In an email to customers, the Cork visitor attraction warned that hackers may be able to access credit card information, passwords and other data, and it advised that cards used to make payments to Fota Wildlife Park on certain dates be cancelled.

Allsopp was 'very cross' when someone reported her to social services after she posted about her son's travels. Photograph: PA Photo/Channel 4 Television/Raise the Roof Productions

An air steward on Kirstie Allsopp’s parenting: Some parents have no shame: One thing I’ve noticed after 10 years working as cabin crew for an international airline is the yawning gap between the way people in first class treat their children, and the way those in economy do, writes Paula Gahan.

Will AI change education for the better or worse?: Much of the public conversation about artificial intelligence in education has focused on the perils of plagiarism – students using AI tools, such as ChatGPT, to write convincing essays that they pass off as their own, and academic institutions, in turn, deploying AI tools to try to catch these cheats.

Paralympics Day 1: Irish in action and best of the rest as swimmers and cyclists take centre stage: Ireland has sent a 35-strong team to France and its members will feature in cycling (10), swimming (six), athletics (five), triathlon (five), equestrian (four), rowing (two), archery (one), powerlifting (one) and table tennis (one). Among that group are four cycling pilots and two triathlon guides.

Bobby’s kid: the new champion of Trump’s vision of Republicanism: One of the abiding totems of Joe Biden’s four years in the White House is his treasured bust of Robert Francis Kennedy, which takes pride of place in the Oval Office, writes Keith Duggan.

Millions of children use Roblox – but this digital playground has a dark side: It started with a game. The 15-year-old, whom we’ll call Sarah, must have been flattered when a celebrity from one of her favourite online games singled her out.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters