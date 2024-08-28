CAO 2024: University chiefs criticise ‘cruel’ grade inflation as some top students lose out on chosen courses

Just over half of this year’s 83,000 college applicants secured their first choice course in Wednesday’s round one Central Applications Office offers. Illustration: Paul Scott

Grade inflation has “seriously disadvantaged” some students who missed out on their chosen college courses by forcing universities to use lotteries for entry to some high points courses, according to senior higher education figures.

However, universities had to use random selection for entry to more than 20 college courses due in part to difficulties differentiating between so many students on top grades.

Despite securing maximum grades — 625 points — some candidates missed out on places in UCD’s economics and finance course and Trinity’s dental science on the basis of random selection.

Trinity College Dublin’s vice-provost Orla Sheils said it was clear that continued use of grade inflation in Leaving Cert results had many “unintended consequences”.

“In Trinity we are pleased to have been able to offer the largest number of student places ever — due to expansion in intake in certain areas,” Prof Sheils said.

“However, grade inflation seriously disadvantages those students from Northern Ireland and abroad who are left competing in an uneven playing field, given their results have returned to pre-pandemic levels.”

She also said the increased number of students who achieve or exceed the required points for popular courses also introduces a lottery system for the allocation of places.

“This is a cruel arbiter when students have worked so hard,” she said.

Other senior higher education figures, who asked not to be identified, said it is vital that grades return to normal without delay.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has pledged to reduce grade inflation from next year onwards.

This, officials say, may involve reducing the average uplift to grades from about 7.5 per cent to about 5.5 per cent.

University of Galway president Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh has called for colleges and education policymakers to discuss how to minimise any sense of unfairness arising from future CAO applicants on lower grades who end up competing against candidates from previous years with higher grades.

He has also warned of the “potential for litigation” in the event that some students could lose out on college places as a result.

A new breakdown of Leaving Cert grades achieved by the class of 2024, meanwhile, shows the extent to which grade inflation has resulted in many more students with high grades.

For example, a total of almost 1,000 students (or 1.6 per cent of applicants) achieved 625 points this year. This compares to just over 200 (0.4 per cent) in 2019.

This sharp increase since 2019 was prompted by the use of teacher-predicted grades and a subsequent decision by the Minister for Education to artificially keep grades at these high levels.

The later-than-normal release of Leaving Cert results, meanwhile, has sparked a last-minute scramble for accommodation

Senior higher education figures say shortages of affordable beds are forcing many students into lengthy commutes or part-time work to pay for rent.

“Those students who secure accommodation are frequently faced with unaffordable rents, forcing them to work longer hours,” said Prof Sheils. “Each of these factors impacts negatively on what should be a positive student experience.”

Minster for Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan, however, said he was satisfied with the CAO system, describing it as “fair and equitable” process that has operated for many years.

When asked whether a process which relies on random selection is the best system, Mr O’Donovan replied: “It is also not the worst system. We need a selection process that is fair and treats everybody the same.”