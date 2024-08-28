Coldplay on Grafton Street: Chris Martin and co perform new single in pop-up Dublin appearance

Chris Martin sings We Pray on Grafton Street on Wednesday evening

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed a surprise gig in Dublin city centre on Wednesday evening while recording a music video.

Martin was the sole Coldplay band member present on Grafton Street when he performed a new song called We Pray alongside Burna Boy, Tini, Elyanna and Little Simz.

Although it was not known for certain, eager fans caught wind of the performance with some getting a spot at the Stephen’s Green end of the street at 6.30pm.

Various cameras and crews were put in place in advance.

READ MORE

Martin arrived two hours later, shortly after 8.30pm, at which point a large crowd had gathered and the street was practically impassable.

The performance lasted around 20 minutes and included only the new single.

The band are set for four dates at Croke Park beginning on Thursday 29th August.

Further concerts take place on Friday August 30th, Sunday September 1st and Monday September 2nd as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour.