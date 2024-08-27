IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Oasis confirm reunion; RSA warned over ‘tricky’ politicians

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Ellen Keane eager to make a splash for Ireland in the Paralympic Games, and train station opens 15 years after it was built

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher in London in 1995. Photograph: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Tue Aug 27 2024 - 08:20
Irish-trained Libyan militia members found at secret military camp in South Africa

Libyan soldiers previously trained by an Irish security company in apparent breach of international sanctions were discovered at an alleged illegal training camp in South Africa last month.

Irish Training Solutions (ITS), which was founded by former members of the Army Ranger Wing, Ireland’s elite special forces unit, has been training troops loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Earlier this year, The Irish Times published an investigation detailing how ITS trained a special forces unit of the Russian-backed general’s Libyan National Army (LNA) in an apparent contravention of European Union and United Nations arms embargoes on Libya.

