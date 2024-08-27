Your top stories on Tuesday: Oasis confirm reunion; RSA warned over ‘tricky’ politicians

Libyan soldiers previously trained by an Irish security company in apparent breach of international sanctions were discovered at an alleged illegal training camp in South Africa last month.

Irish Training Solutions (ITS), which was founded by former members of the Army Ranger Wing, Ireland’s elite special forces unit, has been training troops loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Earlier this year, The Irish Times published an investigation detailing how ITS trained a special forces unit of the Russian-backed general’s Libyan National Army (LNA) in an apparent contravention of European Union and United Nations arms embargoes on Libya.

What should you do with any spare cash from falling interest rates: save it or overpay your mortgage? With mortgage rates on the decline once more – recent figures from the Central Bank show that the average interest rate on new mortgages is now at its lowest since August 2023 – homeowners may be getting some element of relief on their repayments. But how should they respond to this?

Q&A: Sorting out tax on home I have owned for 33 years but rented out for some of that time: A reader writes: “I am hoping you can assist with a query I have relating to how to estimate the likely CGT [capital gains tax] due on the sale of a rental property that I own. It was originally my principal residence and subsequently became a rental property.”

Ellen Keane eager to make a big splash for Ireland in her final Paralympic Games: Just a couple more lengths, just a few more days, Ellen Keane can see the end now. How those last few metres in the water play out is yet to be determined, but her competitive swimming career will conclude at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters