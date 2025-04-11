Ireland weather forecast: Hot temperatures up to 22 degrees give way to cooler conditions at Easter

Cora and Jack O’Shea, from Castlelyon, Co. Cork, enjoying the weather on Portmarnock Beach, Co. Dublin during the week. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

It will be a tale of two halves in the lead up to Easter weekend.

Friday looks to be the last in the current sunny spell with temperatures reaching up to 22 degrees, according to Met Éireann. It will feel very warm with a light southerly or variable breeze throughout the day.

However, the weather is due to be unsettled next week and into the start of the Easter weekend too, with low pressure bringing further showers or longer spells of rain at times.

After dry, warm and sunny weather, for more than a week the high-pressure system which has had the country basking in sunshine, unsettled, wet and cold conditions will arrive over the island due to a series of lows.

Eimear Hughes, Offaly, Ninna Montes, Kildare, Alyssa Lennon, Roscommon and Katie O’Sullivan from Wexford, lunch time visitors to Dublins Merrion Square enjoy blazing sunshine, during Ireland's warm weather spell. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

From Saturday, it will become much cooler than recently with a mix of sunshine and showers or longer spells of rain.

It will be a generally dry day with good spells of sunshine but temperatures will drop to around 12 to 17 degrees and feeling cooler though along northern and eastern coasts.

Met Éireann has said that mist and fog will clear in the morning and while there will be some sunshine at times, it will become cloudier generally. Many areas will hold dry for a good part of the day, though a few showers are possible at any stage.

Scattered showers in the west will spread eastwards over the country on Sunday morning with sunny spells in between. There will be a continued mix of sunshine and showers for the rest of the day.

Met Éireann added that it will be a noticeably cooler day with highest temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees.

Monday will start out dry with sunshine for many, but scattered showers near Atlantic coasts will become fairly widespread by the afternoon. Again, some of the showers could be heavy and of hail with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate, occasionally fresh and gusty southwest winds. Night-time temperatures will be between 0 to 5 degrees with a touch of frost.

Tuesday will be another day of sunshine and showers, some heavy and possibly of hail and a few possibly thundery.

Wednesday will see a continuation of the mix of sunshine and showers.

Our weather will be unsettled for the rest of the week and into the start of the Easter weekend too, with low pressure in charge bringing further showers or indeed longer spells of rain at times.

It is likely to become rather blustery too for a time on Thursday and Friday. It may become a little milder later in the week and over Easter weekend.

Meanwhile parents are being urged to be SunSmart and protect children’s skin from sunburn, particularly on Friday.

The HSE’s National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) and Healthy Ireland emphasises the importance of protecting children’s skin from overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays to reduce their risk of sunburn.

A child’s skin is very sensitive to UV rays from the sun, and sunburn during childhood increases the risk of developing skin cancer as an adult. Overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, even in April, increases the risk of sunburn.

Dr Aoife Lally, Consultant Dermatologist with St Vincent’s University Hospital outlined that while playing and spending time outdoors is such an important part of childhood, it is “crucial” that children are protected and safe in the sun, whether at home or abroad.