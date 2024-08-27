PR firm warned Road Safety Authority about ‘tricky’ Public Accounts Committee members

Now records have come to light showing how advisers to the Road Safety Authority – warned of a potentially 'hostile' reception and 'tricky' politicians before a summer meeting with the Public Accounts Committee

No one ever described a grilling at the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as a joy. Known for rows and public reprimands, the combative panel often gives witnesses the jitters.

Now records have come to light showing how advisers to one State body – the Road Safety Authority (RSA) – warned of a potentially “hostile” reception and “tricky” politicians before a summer meeting with the PAC.

“Their hearings can often lean towards grandstanding by members who are inevitably not happy with the explanations provided,” PR consultants Drury told the RSA in private advice. The paper was submitted to the RSA by Drury director Gerry Naughton, a former political director of Fine Gael.

Describing the prospect of a “free for all” hearing with no clear agenda, Drury said: “It would be wrong to assume that the committee will confine its questions to issues of finance and accounting. In the case of RTÉ, the PAC ran parallel hearings to the communications committee.”

Under pressure because of rising road deaths, the RSA was heavily criticised in May for saying it was unavailable to meet the PAC because of “operational priorities”.

Before a PAC hearing in June, Drury said the committee’s modus operandi and the circumstances giving rise to the hearing had “created some new risks for the RSA”. The advice was released after a Freedom of Information request.

The firm provided short biographical notes on each TD, listing Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats, Independent Verona Murphy and Marc Ó Cathasaigh of the Greens as “tricky members”.

“The PAC has a number of members who have been critical of the RSA over a long period or in recent months,” Drury said, referring to the two Murphys, Mr Ó Cathasaigh, Ciarán Cannon of Fine Gael and James O’Connor of Fianna Fáil.

PAC chairman Brian Stanley of Sinn Féin was “likely to seek publicity for the hearing” and deputy Alan Kelly of Labour “can be a very forthright contributor”, Drury said.

The firm also cited a “perception” that the RSA was reluctant to appear before the PAC or had something to hide. “While there is no basis for either, this narrative will suit some members of the PAC.”

Drury declined to comment, saying it was a client matter. The RSA said it “treats any engagement with public representatives seriously” and prepare executives before appearing before Oireachtas committees in public session.