Weather: More showers due after overnight rain warnings

Rain will clear from the west across Ireland through the morning, according to forecasters.

A status yellow rain warning remains in place on Tuesday for parts of Ireland after a night of heavy downpours.

A Met Éireann weather warning applies to Cork and Waterford until 11am, with a risk of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

A wider rain warning for Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo was valid until 7am, with motorists urged to take additional care on the roads after overnight rain.

Met Éireann said there would be a wet start on Tuesday in most areas with outbreaks of rain that will turn heavy at times.

Rain will clear from the west through the morning, with the last of the rain clearing from the southeast by around mid-afternoon, according to forecasters. The rest of the day will be mostly dry with sunshine and just a few isolated showers, Met Éireann said. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

There will be more showers on Tuesday night, becoming more widespread across the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

The unsettled weather will continue on Wednesday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will become widespread during the afternoon, some turning heavy with the chance of thunder, Met Éireann said. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees are expected in moderate to fresh southwest winds.