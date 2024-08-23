‘It’s like a dead zone’: Water pollution in west Cork sparks beach closures and anger

There was anger at a west Cork public meeting over water pollution at local beaches that has led to no-swim notices at some beaches.

The meeting in Rosscarbery’s Celtic Ross Hotel was convened in response to no-swim notices being issued for the popular Warren and Owenahincha beaches in the area due to high levels of E.coli bacteria being recorded.

The Warren has had issues with water quality for several years. Some locals blame what they say is the inadequate local water treatment plant, while others have blamed agricultural runoff.

In the past two months, the Warren has been closed for bathing twice while Owenahicha was closed once.

Local business owner Shane Goggin, who runs a coffee truck at the Warren beach, said the closures had had a significant impact on local tourism. “In 2022 it was booming, we were open every day and most days we had two people working. Then in August when the beach was ordered closed it was like Armageddon. Everybody rushed out of the water,” he said.

“Last year it was quieter and this year people are just not going into the water, it’s like a dead zone. The truck has been closed more days than it’s open and it’s just so sad to see this happening. I was born and raised in Rosscarbery and this is the first year I haven’t gone into the water.”

Sean Mannion, who lives near the beach, said on a recent fine Sunday he observed “about a dozen people” on the beach, adding that “two years ago there would have been over a hundred”.

The meeting also heard that up to 100 local children take part in surf life-saving courses at the Warren on Sunday mornings. Organisers say the programme is now under threat because of water pollution problems.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan made a presentation to the meeting and outlined his belief the treatment plant, which is on a headland between the two beaches, was the principal cause of the problem.

He said that nearby beaches at Inchydoney and Courtmacsherry no longer experienced problems with water quality since the treatment plants in those areas were upgraded.

He said that Uisce Éireann, the body responsible, did not accept there is a problem with capacity at the plant and he said the first priority for the local community should be to provide evidence that faecal matter was being discharged into the sea.

Senator Tim Lombard said the Environmental Protection Agency was responsible for enforcing legal requirements around water quality and had the ultimate power to force Uisce Éireann into action.

In a statement Uisce Éireann said: “The Rosscarbery Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) is listed as amber, therefore there is potential spare capacity. Applications are considered on an individual basis considering their specific load requirements. At present, there are no upgrade works underway or planned for Rosscarbery WWTP.

“An impact assessment under the South Cork Regional Marine Modelling study for Rosscarberry – Owenahincha is at the Phase 1 Environmental Scoping Report (ESR) stage, following which Phases 2-4 will be carried out. This is the first step on a capital project process with the outputs used to inform and assess needs and future investment requirements.”