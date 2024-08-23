Your top stories on Friday: Bumper Leaving Cert results; and which counties have the lowest numbers of GPs?

Leaving Cert results 2024: Bumper grades for students set to keep CAO points at high levels
Most of this year’s Leaving Cert students’ grades have been artificially inflated by exam authorities to bring them into line with record highs of recent years.
It follows a direction by Minister for Education Norma Foley that this year’s overall Leaving Cert exam results should be kept in line with record highs of recent years.
The Minister’s intervention has resulted in more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of students’ grades going up.
Olympic champion Paul O’Donovan has no interest in celebrity, only winning
CSO at 75: How data analysis has evolved to tell us more about ourselves
Brian O'Connor: Top trainers’ legal threat to Horse Racing Ireland hits sweet spot of reputational self-harm
Leaving Cert 2024 set to be last to benefit from bumper grades. What happens to next year’s students?
- Helpdesk: If you have questions about your results and what to do next, you can submit questions to our team of guidance councillors who will begin answering your questions on our Helpdesk from 12pm.
- Full coverage of the Leaving Cert results
News in Ireland
- Which counties have the highest and lowest numbers of GPs?: Just two counties in Ireland have enough general practitioners to provide what the World Health Organisation deems a satisfactory level of care, according to new research by the Irish College of GPs.
- Oscar Traynor Woods ‘affordable’ homes attract 260 applicants: A total of 260 prospective house buyers are vying for the first 16 homes in Dublin City Council’s flagship affordable purchase housing estate, Oscar Traynor Woods in Coolock.
- ‘Staggering amounts’ of money being stolen through investment fraud, gardaí say: “Staggering amounts” of money are being stolen through investment fraud which is on the rise in Ireland, as more than €13.5 million has been lost so far this year, according to gardaí.
- Postmortem on body of man found on Drogheda wasteland rules out suspicious death: A postmortem carried out on the body of a man discovered in Co Louth on Wednesday night has ruled out a suspicious death.
- Weather forecast: Rain will clear to the northeast early this morning and winds will ease. Today will bring sunny spells and showers, mainly in the west at first and becoming more widespread this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees. Tonight will see further showers, some heavy or prolonged with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible, especially in the northwest. Spot flooding possible in places also. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
World
Kamala Harris hails ‘unlikely journey’ as she accepts the Democratic nomination amid surging party spirits: On the fourth night, the final speaker of what was a euphoric Democratic convention of reinvention told the people about “unlikely journeys”.
The Big Read
- Awards for women should include others categories, such as Hanging by a Thread: Each year the Rose of Tralee stirs the usual discussion: is the festival outdated? What if we recognised the spectrum of admirable feats achieved by women daily through a series of categories in another awards system? Like the I’m Going to Count to Five trophy for mams who have successfully navigated the witching hour solo with a small child on a post-birthday party sugar crash, writes Brianna Parkins.
Opinion
- Lara Marlowe: At the heart of homelessness is a mystery we can’t solve
- Diarmaid Ferriter: Nell McCafferty lived outside society’s norms and she never stopped challenging them
Business
- Intel prepares for surge in applications for lucrative exit packages at Irish operation: Chip giant Intel’s Irish plant is preparing to deal with a rush of applications from staff to leave the business by a deadline on Friday.
Sports
- Ciarán Frawley starts new season with pep in his step – and hopes of playing at 10: An oversimplification of the lengthy season just gone for Leinster and Ireland’s Ciarán Frawley is that it turned for him on three drop goals.
Radio Review
- Fireworks fly as Joe Duffy hears tales of teenage delinquency: There was a time when the sound of bangers going off in August was akin to hearing the first cuckoo of spring: it heralded a new season, the early influx of pre-Halloween fireworks allowing sundry tykes to annoy their neighbours from autumn’s onset.
Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters