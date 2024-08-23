IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Bumper Leaving Cert results; and which counties have the lowest numbers of GPs?

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination why Irish car buyers are falling out of love with EVs

Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, speaks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention last night. Photograph: Erin Schaff/The New York Times
Fri Aug 23 2024 - 07:34

Leaving Cert results 2024: Bumper grades for students set to keep CAO points at high levels

Most of this year’s Leaving Cert students’ grades have been artificially inflated by exam authorities to bring them into line with record highs of recent years.

It follows a direction by Minister for Education Norma Foley that this year’s overall Leaving Cert exam results should be kept in line with record highs of recent years.

The Minister’s intervention has resulted in more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of students’ grades going up.

READ MORE

News in Ireland

World

Kamala Harris hails ‘unlikely journey’ as she accepts the Democratic nomination amid surging party spirits: On the fourth night, the final speaker of what was a euphoric Democratic convention of reinvention told the people about “unlikely journeys”.

The Big Read

  • Awards for women should include others categories, such as Hanging by a Thread: Each year the Rose of Tralee stirs the usual discussion: is the festival outdated? What if we recognised the spectrum of admirable feats achieved by women daily through a series of categories in another awards system? Like the I’m Going to Count to Five trophy for mams who have successfully navigated the witching hour solo with a small child on a post-birthday party sugar crash, writes Brianna Parkins.

Opinion

Business

Sports

Radio Review

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters