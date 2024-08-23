Your top stories on Friday: Bumper Leaving Cert results; and which counties have the lowest numbers of GPs?

Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, speaks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention last night. Photograph: Erin Schaff/The New York Times

Leaving Cert results 2024: Bumper grades for students set to keep CAO points at high levels

Most of this year’s Leaving Cert students’ grades have been artificially inflated by exam authorities to bring them into line with record highs of recent years.

It follows a direction by Minister for Education Norma Foley that this year’s overall Leaving Cert exam results should be kept in line with record highs of recent years.

The Minister’s intervention has resulted in more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of students’ grades going up.

READ MORE

Helpdesk: If you have questions about your results and what to do next, you can submit questions to our team of guidance councillors who will begin answering your questions on our Helpdesk from 12pm.

If you have questions about your results and what to do next, you can submit questions to our team of guidance councillors who will begin answering your questions on our Helpdesk from 12pm. Full coverage of the Leaving Cert results

Kamala Harris hails ‘unlikely journey’ as she accepts the Democratic nomination amid surging party spirits: On the fourth night, the final speaker of what was a euphoric Democratic convention of reinvention told the people about “unlikely journeys”.

The Big Read

Awards for women should include others categories, such as Hanging by a Thread: Each year the Rose of Tralee stirs the usual discussion: is the festival outdated? What if we recognised the spectrum of admirable feats achieved by women daily through a series of categories in another awards system? Like the I’m Going to Count to Five trophy for mams who have successfully navigated the witching hour solo with a small child on a post-birthday party sugar crash, writes Brianna Parkins.

Intel prepares for surge in applications for lucrative exit packages at Irish operation: Chip giant Intel’s Irish plant is preparing to deal with a rush of applications from staff to leave the business by a deadline on Friday.

Fireworks fly as Joe Duffy hears tales of teenage delinquency: There was a time when the sound of bangers going off in August was akin to hearing the first cuckoo of spring: it heralded a new season, the early influx of pre-Halloween fireworks allowing sundry tykes to annoy their neighbours from autumn’s onset.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters