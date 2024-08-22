Postmortem on body of man found on Drogheda wasteland rules out suspicious death

An area of Greenhills, on the north side of Drogheda, Co Louth, was sealed off after a man's body was found on Wednesday night. Photograph: Google Street

A postmortem carried out on the body of a man discovered in Co Louth on Wednesday night has ruled out a suspicious death.

The man’s body was found on a patch of wasteland in the Greenhills area of the Drogheda, near an industrial estate, at around 9pm.

He had several visible injuries, including blood coming from his mouth and eyes. It was initially suspected he may had suffered an assault earlier in the day.

Following a postmortem examination carried out on Thursday afternoon, however, gardaí have determined there was no criminal element to the incident.

The man was aged in his thirties and originally from eastern Europe. Gardaí are working to track down his next of kin.

Gardaí believes his body may have lain in the wasteland for a number of hours before being discovered.

A spokeswoman said gardaí are continuing the investigation for the purpose of providing a report to the coroner.

The man’s body was found by passersby on Wednesday evening who alerted gardaí. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.