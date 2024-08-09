IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Garda Commissioner rules out extending contract; woman killed in Mayo crash

Sinn Féin to scrap housing subsidies in election pledge while Intel staff remain in the dark

Fourth generation lighthouse keeper Eugene O'Sullivan at the Shroove Lighthouse near his home in Greencastle, Co. Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne
Fri Aug 09 2024 - 08:06

Drew Harris rules out extending his contract as Garda chief

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been approached by the Government about another extension to his contract but has declined it.

The Irish Times understands two approaches were made to Mr Harris about staying on. He would have to agree and then formally apply to the Government to remain serving beyond the age of 60, a juncture he reaches early next year.

Mr Harris, a former senior PSNI officer, was appointed commissioner in 2018 on a five-year term. He accepted a two-year extension last year, which did not require him to go through the formality of applying to remain serving beyond the age of 60. But he has now indicated he would not take up a second extension after that proposal was put to him by the Government.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Life & Style

READ MORE

Emer McLysaght: Getting a table at Marqette in Dublin Airport in July is a discipline that would test even top athletes: It’s difficult to imagine what we did with our lives before Paris 2024, isn’t it? In just a few short weeks I became a world-class expert in everything from parallel bars to canoe slalom. “Oooh, could have done better there,” I muttered from under a blanket on the couch as Olympians achieved feats of strength and endurance I could only ever dream of.

Podcast Highlights

Stripping an Islamic terrorist of his Irish citizenship

Listen | 21:12

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters