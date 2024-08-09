Your top stories on Friday: Garda Commissioner rules out extending contract; woman killed in Mayo crash

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been approached by the Government about another extension to his contract but has declined it.

The Irish Times understands two approaches were made to Mr Harris about staying on. He would have to agree and then formally apply to the Government to remain serving beyond the age of 60, a juncture he reaches early next year.

Mr Harris, a former senior PSNI officer, was appointed commissioner in 2018 on a five-year term. He accepted a two-year extension last year, which did not require him to go through the formality of applying to remain serving beyond the age of 60. But he has now indicated he would not take up a second extension after that proposal was put to him by the Government.

The Big Read

‘Being responsible for the safety of passing ships could take its toll’: a fourth-generation lighthouse keeper on the end of an era: Eugene O’Sullivan (83), whose family oversaw lighthouses for 150 years, found the final day of that long run emotional.

Irish restaurant closures approach 600 after VAT hike: Almost 600 restaurants have closed since the Government hiked their VAT bills by 50 per cent last September, an industry lobby group calculates.

Olympics Day 14: Irish in action and best of the rest as Rhasidat Adeleke battles to get among the medals: After a bit of a lull on Thursday, it’s a busy morning for Team Ireland in Paris, starting at the crack of dawn for Daniel Wiffen in the 10km open water race.

Life & Style

READ MORE

Emer McLysaght: Getting a table at Marqette in Dublin Airport in July is a discipline that would test even top athletes: It’s difficult to imagine what we did with our lives before Paris 2024, isn’t it? In just a few short weeks I became a world-class expert in everything from parallel bars to canoe slalom. “Oooh, could have done better there,” I muttered from under a blanket on the couch as Olympians achieved feats of strength and endurance I could only ever dream of.

Stripping an Islamic terrorist of his Irish citizenship Listen | 21:12

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters