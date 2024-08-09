Drew Harris rules out extending his contract as Garda chief

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has turned down the offer of a contract extension that would enable him to continue in the role beyond the age of 60. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been approached by the Government about another extension to his contract but has declined it.

The Irish Times understands two approaches were made to Mr Harris about staying on. He would have to agree and then formally apply to the Government to remain serving beyond the age of 60, a juncture he reaches early next year.

Mr Harris, a former senior PSNI officer, was appointed commissioner in 2018 on a five-year term. He accepted a two-year extension last year, which did not require him to go through the formality of applying to remain serving beyond the age of 60. But he has now indicated he would not take up a second extension after that proposal was put to him by the Government.

His decision to move on, after what will be a seven-year Garda tenure by the time he leaves in about 10 months, comes as a major dispute has broken out among officers in the upper echelons of the Garda over plans to fill the second most senior post in the force.

Most of those in line for the job of deputy commissioner feel they cannot apply because of the tax liabilities they will face when they retire under the current Standard Fund Threshold (SFT) taxation regime for large pensions.

Assistant commissioners now serving are likely to face a bill of up to €300,000 on retirement, which could rise to €500,000 for a deputy commissioner. They decided not to apply for the role of deputy commissioner last year when it was advertised, and that competition had to be discontinued. The post has been advertised again, with the deadline for applications falling in two weeks.

The Association of Garda Chief Superintendents has written to the Minister for Finance Jack Chambers, saying there was a “serious risk” its members would not apply for the role. Up to half its members were instead considering retiring over the SFT issue. It added some assistant commissioners would also retire, asking Mr Chambers to urgently resolve the SFT matter.

The Irish Times understands six of the eight current assistant commissioners have no plans to apply for the deputy commissioner’s post due to the SFT concerns. That would leave just two of the current assistant commissioners – former PSNI officers Jonathan Roberts and Paula Hilman – applying. As they spent most of their careers in the North, they do not face the same tax issues as their colleagues. Mr Roberts is believed to be keen to apply.

If none, or few, senior officers from the Republic apply for the post, it is likely to go to someone from outside the jurisdiction. That would mean the top three jobs in the Garda would be filled by people from outside the Republic. Mr Harris came from the PSNI and Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon joined the Garda from the Toronto police force in 2021.

In reply to queries, the Department of Finance said an independent review of the SFT regime – by independent expert Dr Donal de Buitléir and commissioned last year – had been received and was being considered by Mr Chambers.

“Any decision regarding publication of the report or implementing any of the recommendations will be made by the Minister following this consideration,” it said, adding the correspondence from the chief superintendents would be “replied to in due course”.

The Department of Justice did not reply to queries from The Irish Times. Garda Headquarters said “following a previous Government proposal, Commissioner Harris’s contract was extended by an additional two years to mid-2025″.

It could not “comment or speculate” on any vacancies that do exist at present, adding the Policing Authority ultimately preside over the appointment of deputy commissioners, for which – the recruitment process for which is independent.