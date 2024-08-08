Woman (60s) killed and two others seriously injured in Co Mayo road traffic collision

All occupants of both vehicles involved in the incident were hospitalised. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A woman has died following a road traffic incident in Co Mayo on Thursday afternoon.

The woman in her 60s was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the collision on the N59 in Newport at roughly 4.30pm.

She sustained serious injuries in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The other two occupants of the vehicle the woman was in, a man and another woman, were taken to Mayo University Hospital where they were being treated for serious injuries on Thursday night.

The four occupants of the other vehicle were also taken the same hospital with what was understood to be non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed on Thursday to allow for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and diversions were in place.

An Garda Síochána are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and those who may have dash cam footage are asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Thursday’s incident brings the total number of people killed on the country’s roads this year to 117, up from 103 on the same period in 2023.