Hot school meals: High fat, salt and sugar products to be removed from scheme

Simon Harris pictured with students Summer Heart (7) ,Anna McZorek (7) and school principal Theresa Moynihan at the announcement on the roll out of the Hot School Meals Programme. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Products which are high in fat, salt and sugar are to be removed from hot meals provided to schools.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary explained that nutritional standards are a priority for the Government.

The Minister said that he has asked for a review of the scheme’s nutritional standards which will be conducted by a Department of Health dietician. There are now 2,850 schools countrywide wide availing of the hot meals since a small pilot involving 30.

Minister Calleary confirmed that he has asked for a report on the nutritional standards to be submitted to him by the end of the year.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show the Minister said that meals not meeting correct nutrition will be “rooted out”.

He continued: “I want to increase the inspections that we do and the depth of those inspections across the country. This issue has been raised before. I will do that in the framework of expert advice from nutritionists, people who are actually qualified in this space and I’ve asked the Department to get that to me by the end of the calendar year. We will make calls and make decisions based on that report.

“In the meantime, we will remove food that is high in saturated fat, sugar, and salt from the school meal menus. We are looking at our suppliers list and those not meeting standards will be rooted out.”

The Mayo Minister noted that “up to now, this food had been permitted once a week at most and only when selected by the child’s parents. There is a lead-in time for a change like this, so it will happen.”

Minister Calleary made the announcement as he visited St Philips Senior National School in Clonsilla, Dublin where he was joined by his Cabinet colleagues Minister for Education Helen McEntee and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers.

Minister for Education Helen McEntee confirmed that a further 713 primary schools have been added to the Hot School Meals Programme from Friday. More than 475,000 primary school children are now eligible to receive Hot School Meals

Minister McEntee outlined that more children having hot meals will help with school attendance, educational outcomes for students, and “above all ensure that children can learn, play and make friends without concerns about hunger.

Meanwhile, 399 new special classes will come on stream for the 2025/2026 school year.

The announcement marks what the Government is calling “a key step” in the ongoing commitment to supporting children with special educational needs and ensuring earlier planning and clarity for families across Ireland.

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, Michael Moynihan said that the classes confirmed across primary and post- primary schools will provide “thousands of additional places for children with additional needs”.

He pointed out that these new classes represent “not just numbers, but opportunities—opportunities for inclusion, for learning, and for children to thrive in settings” that meet their individual needs.

“We are making real progress, but we are also aware of areas where further provision is urgently needed. We are committed to acting swiftly and effectively to meet those needs, ensuring that no child is left without a suitable place,” Minister Moynihan concluded.