Your top stories on Tuesday: Defence Forces review serving personnel with gender-based violence convictions; talks resume in Aer Lingus dispute

Defence Forces review number of serving personnel with convictions for gender-based violence
Defence Forces generals have held a high-level meeting to determine the number of serving personnel with convictions for gender-based violence.
The hastily organised meeting was convened amid growing public anger over the case of Cathal Crotty, a serving soldier who was spared jail last week after beating a woman unconscious.
Aer Lingus Dispute
- Hopes rise of end to Aer Lingus row as both parties agree to attend Labour Court: Both sides in the Aer Lingus pilots’ pay row will attend the Labour Court on Tuesday, boosting hopes of a breakthrough in the deadlocked dispute.
- In the News Podcast: Will the Aer Lingus strike end quickly enough for your summer holiday?
News in Ireland
- Gardaí visit nail bars and fast-food outlets as part of anti-exploitation operation: Gardaí have visited nail bars, fast-food restaurants and agricultural businesses as part of an operation aimed at identifying foreign nationals trafficked into the Republic for the purposes of labour exploitation.
- 178 ‘suspected suicides’ last year among people using mental health services: A third of people who died while using mental health services last year died as a result of suspected suicide, a new report has found.
- Michael McGrath to be nominated as Ireland’s next European Commissioner: Minister for Finance Michael McGrath is expected to be nominated as Ireland’s next European Commissioner following discussions between the Coalition party leaders on Monday evening.
- Weather forecast: A generally cloudy start to the day with patchy light rain and drizzle slowly moving eastwards, and limited sunny intervals. Drier, brighter and sunnier conditions will gradually extend from the west through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, coolest along northern and northwestern coasts. Tonight will see patchy rain and drizzle in the east clear early in the night and it will turn dry with clear spells. A few mist or fog patches will form. Lowest temperatures generally of 6 to 11 degrees.
Music
- All of Taylor Swift’s albums ranked, from worst to best – plus which tracks to expect at her Eras tour Dublin concerts: Will we ever see another pop spectacle as epic as Taylor Swift’s Eras tour? As the singer prepares to bring her zeitgeist-defining show to Dublin for three nights at the Aviva Stadium, she has already sold an estimated six million Eras tickets, generating a blockbusting $1 billion box office so far.
Opinion
Business
- Is it time to introduce a new Irish savings scheme with tax incentives?: The sharp rise in saving rates during the pandemic – combined with a lack of appetite for riskier propositions – means there was some €155 billion on deposit by retail savers in March 2024, according to the Central Bank.
Sport
- ‘It’s a really cool achievement’: Irish athletics team inspiring girls across the country: Twins Chloe and Cara Griffin (16) from Artane, north Dublin say it was “really inspiring” seeing the success of the Irish athletics team at the European Championships earlier this month.
- Michael Murphy: Derry back from the brink and will believe they can beat Kerry: Win or bust. Castlebar on Saturday was a gripping match with lots of excitement but lacking a bit in quality. Derry won’t mind, having somehow turned around what was shaping up to be a massively disappointing season, Murphy writes.
World
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is due to plead guilty on Wednesday to violating US espionage law, in a deal that will end his imprisonment in Britain and allow him to return home to Australia, ending a 14-year legal odyssey.
- From Lesotho to Limerick: ‘I’ve found Irish people to be very kind’: Matsaseng Ralekoala, who goes by Matsy, came to Limerick from Lesotho in March 2022, and since then, has thrown himself into life there.
