Your top stories on Tuesday: Defence Forces review serving personnel with gender-based violence convictions; talks resume in Aer Lingus dispute

A fair day: Johnny Meere, Kildysert, Co Clare at the Spancilhill Horse Fair yesterday. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Defence Forces generals have held a high-level meeting to determine the number of serving personnel with convictions for gender-based violence.

The hastily organised meeting was convened amid growing public anger over the case of Cathal Crotty, a serving soldier who was spared jail last week after beating a woman unconscious.

Is it time to introduce a new Irish savings scheme with tax incentives?: The sharp rise in saving rates during the pandemic – combined with a lack of appetite for riskier propositions – means there was some €155 billion on deposit by retail savers in March 2024, according to the Central Bank.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is due to plead guilty on Wednesday to violating US espionage law, in a deal that will end his imprisonment in Britain and allow him to return home to Australia, ending a 14-year legal odyssey.

Life & Style

From Lesotho to Limerick: ‘I’ve found Irish people to be very kind’: Matsaseng Ralekoala, who goes by Matsy, came to Limerick from Lesotho in March 2022, and since then, has thrown himself into life there.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters