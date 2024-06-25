IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Defence Forces review serving personnel with gender-based violence convictions; talks resume in Aer Lingus dispute

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be freed; and gardaí visit nail bars and fast-food outlets as part of anti-exploitation operation

A fair day: Johnny Meere, Kildysert, Co Clare at the Spancilhill Horse Fair yesterday. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Tue Jun 25 2024 - 08:13

Defence Forces review number of serving personnel with convictions for gender-based violence

Defence Forces generals have held a high-level meeting to determine the number of serving personnel with convictions for gender-based violence.

The hastily organised meeting was convened amid growing public anger over the case of Cathal Crotty, a serving soldier who was spared jail last week after beating a woman unconscious.

