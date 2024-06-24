Aer Lingus pay dispute with pilots heads back to Labour Court

Capt Mark Tighe President of Ialpa, accompanied by other officials, presented legal notice of the union's industrial action to Aer Lingus headquarters last week. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Both sides in the Aer Lingus pilots’ pay row will meet at the Labour Court on Tuesday in the latest bid to resolve the bitter dispute.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) at the airline plan to begin industrial action on Wednesday in their pursuit of a 24 per cent pay rise, a move that has led to flight cancellations hitting 35,000 passengers.

Ialpa and Aer Lingus both confirmed late on Monday that they had accepted an invitation to attend the Labour Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The news came following a day when both sides said they remained willing to meet, but appeared no closer to doing so.