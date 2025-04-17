TG4 documentary to review link between Armagh football and Celtic soccer club

An unusual link between football in Armagh and a founding father of Glasgow Celtic soccer club is one element of Thursday’s opening episode of the third season of Scéalta na gCorn.

Presented by Gráinne McElwain, TG4’s documentary series explores the history of cups and trophies in the GAA – this week in Armagh. The first item, featuring association president Jarlath Burns, looks at the McKillop Cup, which was presented to winners of the county senior football championship.

William McKillop was born in Ayrshire in Scotland but his parents came from Co Antrim. He became a well-known businessman in Glasgow and was on the committee that established Glasgow Celtic.

He was also an activist in Irish nationalist politics and became an MP for the Home Rule Party, representing first North Sligo from 1900 and then from 1906 South Armagh where he donated a trophy and medals to the county board. The cup is an impressive piece of silverware, standing more than 60cm.

Awarded initially for the county football league, it was presented to the Armagh champions from 1931 until 1995, when it was retired.

McKillop died in 1909, just three years after presenting the trophy.

The other programmes in the series feature cups from counties Meath, Carlow, Limerick, Mayo and Derry.

♦ Produced by Imagine Media with support from NI Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, the six-part series will air weekly on TG4 from Thursday, April 17th, 2025, at 8pm.