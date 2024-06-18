Higher temperatures to return from mid week

The good weather starts to arrive in earnest on Wednesday, according to Met Éireann. Photograph: Tom Honan / The Irish Times

Tuesday begins with mild, if not cool weather for this time of year – but it gets better, according to Met Éireann.

The forecast for the coming days sees temperatures building to 23 degrees on Thursday in increasing amounts of sunshine, with a minor hiccup on Friday before a weekend of pleasant summer weather.

Tuesday has started dry across most areas, but with dense cloud and even faint showers, in a chill northerly airflow mainly affecting Ulster. However, sunny spells are predicted to lengthen across the country as with a warm and sunny evening in most areas. Temperatures are expected to rise to 19 degrees, in sunny periods.

Tuesday night should be cool and clear with lowest temperatures of four to 9 degrees in light northwest breezes.

The good weather starts to arrive in earnest on Wednesday, according to Met Éireann. Temperatures are set to reach 21 degrees with the best of the sunshine away from Atlantic coasts where there is likely to be a haze.

Thursday should bring some of the best weather seen this summer with dry with rather warm hazy sunshine in light southwest breezes. Temperatures should reach highs of 22 degrees, again with best values away from Atlantic coastal areas.

The outlook if for some rain coming in from the Atlantic on Friday night but the weekend is expected to be dry overall with sunny spells though again perhaps cloudier closer to the Atlantic. Highs of 16 to 23 degrees, warmest across the midlands, south and east, especially on Sunday.