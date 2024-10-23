James and Son: LeBron and Bronny make history as they play together in Lakers opener

LeBron James (23) and Bronny James (9) of the Los Angeles Lakers becoming the first father and son to play together in the NBA. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father and son to play in the NBA together during the Los Angeles Lakers’ season-opening victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

With four minutes left in the second quarter, LeBron and Bronny checked into the game together, prompting an ovation from a home crowd aware of the milestone. LeBron had already started the game and played 13 minutes before he teamed up with his 20-year-old son to make history, with the Lakers going on to win 110-103.

“That moment, us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together, it’s a moment I’m never going to forget,” LeBron said. “No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever, I will never forget that moment.”

LeBron James is the 39-year-old top scorer in NBA history, while Bronny was a second-round pick by the Lakers last summer. They are the first father and son to play in the world’s top basketball league at the same time, let alone on the same team.

“Y’all ready? You see the intensity, right? Just play carefree, though,” father told son on the bench before they checked in. “Don’t worry about mistakes. Just go out and play hard.”

LeBron and Bronny played just under three minutes on court together, and LeBron missed two perimeter shots before making a dunk. Bronny had an early rebound and missed a tip-in. Bronny’s first NBA jump shot was a three-pointer that came up just short. He checked out with 1:19 left in the second quarter, getting another ovation.

“[I] tried not to focus on everything that’s going on around me, and tried to focus on going in as a rookie and not trying to mess up,” Bronny said. “But yeah, I totally did feel the energy, and I appreciate Laker Nation for showing the support for me and my dad.”

Ken Griffey Sr and Ken Griffey Jr were courtside to witness the same history they made in Major League Baseball. The two sluggers played 51 games together for the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991 as baseball’s first father-son duo. The Jameses and the Griffeys met up during pregame warm-ups for photos and a chat between two remarkable family lines.

LeBron, a four-time NBA champion and a 20-time All-Star, first spoke about his dream to play alongside Bronny a few years ago, while his oldest son was still in high school. The dream became reality after Bronny entered the draft as a teenager following one collegiate season, and the Lakers grabbed him as the 55th overall pick.

The pair joined a small club of father-son professional athletes who played together. The Griffeys made history 34 years ago, and they even homered in the same game in September 1990. Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines and his namesake son also accomplished the feat with the Baltimore Orioles in 2001. In ice hockey, Gordie Howe played alongside his two sons, Mark and Marty, with the WHA’s Houston Aeros and Team Canada before one NHL season together on the Hartford Whalers in 1979-80, when Gordie was 51.

LeBron James, Ken Griffey, Bronny James and Ken Griffey Jr meet ahead of the LA Lakers v Minnesota. Bronny and Lebron James made history as the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game - the Griffeys achieved the same feat in MLB. (Photograph: David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

While the other family pairings on the list happened late in the fathers’ careers, LeBron shows no signs of slowing down or regressing as he begins his NBA record-tying 22nd season. He averaged more than 25 points per game last year for his 20th consecutive season, and alongside Anthony Davis remains a key cog for the Lakers as they attempt to recapture the form that won a championship in 2020 and got them to the Western Conference finals in 2023.

Bronny survived cardiac arrest and open heart surgery in the summer of 2023, and he went on to play a truncated freshman season at the University of Southern California. He declared for the draft anyway, and the Lakers eagerly used the fourth-to-last pick on the 6ft 2in guard.

LeBron spent the summer in Europe with the gold medal-winning US team at the Paris Olympics, while Bronny played for the Lakers in summer league. They started practising together with the Lakers before training camp.

“It’s been a treat,” LeBron said at Tuesday’s morning shootaround. “In preseason, the practices, just every day … bringing him up to speed of what this professional life is all about, and how to prepare every day as a professional.”

The duo first played together in the preseason, logging four minutes during a game against Phoenix earlier this month.

The Lakers were fully aware of the history they would make with this pairing, and coach JJ Redick spoke with the Jameses recently about a plan to make it happen early in the regular season. The presence of the Griffeys made it an inevitability for opening night, even though Redick said the Lakers still wanted it “to happen naturally, in the flow of the game.”

The Lakers have declined to speculate on how long Bronny will stay on their NBA roster. They also have point guards D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino, which will probably make minutes scarce for Bronny, who needs regular playing time with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, to raise his game to a consistent NBA standard. LeBron and Redick have both spoken positively about the South Bay team, saying that player development is a key part of the Lakers organization.

Miami forward Kevin Love, who knew all the James children – Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri – from his time as LeBron James’ teammate in Cleveland, said it was “an unbelievable moment” to see father and son playing together.

“I grew up a Mariners fan, so I got to see Griffey and then Griffey Sr But this is different, because LeBron is still a top-five player in the league,” Love said. “This game, man. It’s why we have that [$76bn] TV deal. The storylines and the things that happen like this, it’s an unbelievable story. This is really cool to see.”