Environment

Storm Ashley in pictures: High winds, high tides and lone swimmers

Thousands of homes were left without electricity, while flights were delayed, diverted and cancelled

People struggle to walk in the wind on the promenade in Salthill, Galway. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
People struggle to walk in the wind on the promenade in Salthill, Galway. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Mon Oct 21 2024 - 07:56

Storm Ashley felled trees in many areas, disrupting traffic and sending council crews out to clear them. Thousands of homes were left without electricity, while flights were delayed, diverted and cancelled. There were dangerous conditions around the coast as the storm’s arrival coincided with unusually high tides. But there’s always one ...

A person on the beach in Salthill, Galway. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A person on the beach in Salthill, Galway. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A wave crashes over main pier at Doolin in Co Clare as Storm Ashley makes landfall. Ferries from Doolin to the Aran Islands were cancelled as a result of the storm. Photograph: Press 22
A wave crashes over main pier at Doolin in Co Clare as Storm Ashley makes landfall. Ferries from Doolin to the Aran Islands were cancelled as a result of the storm. Photograph: Press 22
Sand bags in Galway city centre as Storm Ashley swept across the island of Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sand bags in Galway city centre as Storm Ashley swept across the island of Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A flood defence barrier in Galway city centre. There was some coastal flooding in Salthill, Galway, after waves overtopped the pier. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A flood defence barrier in Galway city centre. There was some coastal flooding in Salthill, Galway, after waves overtopped the pier. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sandbags and a flood-defence barrier in a shop doorway in Galway city centre. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sandbags and a flood-defence barrier in a shop doorway in Galway city centre. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Commuters on Store Street, Dublin, get caught in a torrential rain shower ahead of Storm Ashley. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Commuters on Store Street, Dublin, get caught in a torrential rain shower ahead of Storm Ashley. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Waves breaking at Killiney Beach, Co Dublin. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Waves breaking at Killiney Beach, Co Dublin. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos