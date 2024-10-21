Storm Ashley in pictures: High winds, high tides and lone swimmers
Thousands of homes were left without electricity, while flights were delayed, diverted and cancelled
Mon Oct 21 2024 - 07:56
Storm Ashley felled trees in many areas, disrupting traffic and sending council crews out to clear them. Thousands of homes were left without electricity, while flights were delayed, diverted and cancelled. There were dangerous conditions around the coast as the storm’s arrival coincided with unusually high tides. But there’s always one ...
