Suspected competition law breaches at Dublin Port under investigation

The competition watchdog has opened an investigation into suspected breaches of competition law at Dublin Port.
In a statement Wednesday, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said the investigation related to the “provision of port infrastructure and/or ... towage services” at the largest shipping hub in the Republic.
“These services are crucial for the safe navigation and operation of vessels, and therefore for the efficiency of trade and transport in the region,” the watchdog said, adding that it would be providing further details as the investigation is ongoing.
A spokesman for Dublin Port Company, the semi-State that operates the port, acknowledges the investigation “in relation to port towage services”. He said: “We are fully committed to assisting the CCPC throughout the investigation.
“As this is an ongoing matter, Dublin Port Company will not be making any further comment at this time. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service and compliance across all our operations.”
More to follow ...
