Storm Ashley clean-up begins as 16,000 homes and businesses remain without power

There was coastal flooding at Salthill after waves overtopped the pier. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A clean-up operation is under way across the country after Storm Ashley left tens of thousands of homes without power on Sunday night and felled trees, particularly in Galway and Donegal.

ESB Networks said this morning 16,000 customers were without power as of 7am on Monday. The worst-affected areas are parts of counties Galway, Mayo and Kerry, especially around Dingle. In Dublin, more than 100 households were without power on Monday as of 6.30am, while there were also outages in Co Clare.

The number without power had been 53,000 on Sunday.

There was some coastal flooding in Salthill, Galway, after waves overtopped the pier.

READ MORE

While weather warnings around the country have been lifted, Met Éireann has issued a new status-yellow gale warning from Erris Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head, beginning at 2pm on Monday and finishing at 5pm.

The hazardous conditions on Sunday saw dozens of flights cancelled, including at airports in Dublin and Belfast.

The first named storm of the season also forced the postponement of several sporting fixtures, including a number of GAA football county finals.

Met Éireann said Monday would be calmer, with sunny spells and just a few showers. The wind will pick up in the afternoon becoming increasingly gusty near western and northwestern coasts at times from the afternoon.

The west coast was worst affected by power cuts on Sunday, although north Dublin also experienced significant outages.

In a statement on Sunday night, ESB Networks said: “Our crews remain mobilised and will continue working on power restoration to homes, farms and businesses for another number of hours tonight.

“They will mobilise before first light tomorrow in impacted areas.”

In Northern Ireland, NIE Networks said that at 9.45pm fewer than 1,500 customers remained without power, with the majority of those set to be connected later on Sunday night.

It said power had already been restored to more than 10,000 customers who lost supply earlier in the day.

A spokesman for NIE Networks said: “We are grateful for the patience of all of the customers who experienced power cuts due to Storm Ashley. Strong gusts, combined with trees still in leaf, caused damage to the electricity network resulting in faults which are time consuming to repair.”

Orange and amber wind warnings that had been in effect in 11 counties on the island during the day lifted on Sunday evening after the worst of the stormy conditions passed.

A Met Éireann orange alert for Kerry, Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Donegal, Mayo and Galway was in place from 10am on Sunday to 8pm.

The forecast is for a lot of dry weather during the next few days, but more unsettled weather later in the week – and then, “while there’s some uncertainty, there’s the likelihood of some drier weather for the Bank Holiday weekend”.

In Northern Ireland, a Met Office amber wind alert for counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry was in operation from 1pm to 8pm on Sunday.

As of 7.45pm, 60 flights due to depart and land at Dublin Airport on Sunday had been cancelled.

A total of 27 incoming aircraft took more than one attempt to land having aborted their initial landings while 28 diverted to other airports.

It is understood at least one operator at the airport has scheduled extra capacity on Monday to fly passengers stranded in Dublin out early in the morning. Dublin Airport said although weather conditions are much more favourable today, Sunday’s disruption – both at Dublin Airport and other airports – could mean some aircraft and crews are out of place, which could affect schedules.

At Belfast City airport, 28 departures were cancelled on Sunday.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, Met Éireann and various other agencies in Ireland were involved in preparing for the storm.

Local authority severe weather assessment teams also stood up local emergency response teams.

Multi-agency partners in Northern Ireland also met over the weekend in preparation for the storm.

As part of the response, temporary tidal flood defences were deployed as a preventive measure along sections of the river Lagan in Belfast.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said on Sunday night that the humanitarian assistance scheme would be available to provide support to those living in properties directly affected by Storm Ashley.

The scheme provides income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged from severe weather events and who are unable to meet costs for essential needs, household items and structural repair.

“I’m very conscious of the serious disruption that severe weather is causing for individuals and families affected by Storm Ashley,” she said.

Ms Humphreys said a further €3 million in funding for the scheme was being put in place, with increased limits of €30,000 to €50,000 for a single person; €€50,000 to €90,000 for a couple; and €10,000 to €15,000 per dependent child.

Homeowners interested in applying for the scheme should contact 0818 60 70 80, she said. – Additional reporting: PA