Gardaí appeal for information on baby missing from Dublin home

Gardaí have appealed for public assistance to help locate nine-month-old Gracian Lupu Enache, who has been reported missing from his home in Dublin 1 since Monday, October 21st.

Gracian has brown hair and brown eyes. Gardaí say it is not known what Gracian was wearing when last seen.

The child is believed to be in the company of a family acquaintance, say gardaí.

Anyone with any information on Gracian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.