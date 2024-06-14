Teenager (17) killed in workplace accident at recycling plant in Co Cavan

The company has closed its gates until further notice.

A 17-year-old has died following a workplace accident at a recycling plant in Co Cavan on Thursday.

The teenager, who was local to the area, died in an accident at the Wilton Recycling facility in Crosserlough.

The company has extended its “deepest condolences” to the boy’s family, friends and fellow employees.

“As a mark of respect, the company has decided to close its gates until further notice,” a spokeswoman said.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 4.30pm.

The teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene, gardaí said.

His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan. A postmortem will take place in due course.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.