Tuesday’s Top Stories: Developer sues resident who sought payment to drop housing objection; When will public workers get their pay rises?

Trinity College students marked Holi, the Indian festival of colours, with the aim of promoting multiculturalism within the college and Ireland. The event yesterday involved students throwing coloured powder at each other and dancing to Indian music. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Developer sues resident who sought payment to drop south Dublin housing objection

A property developer is suing a planning objector who sought financial payments to withdraw an appeal against a south Dublin housing development.

The local resident sought €50,000 in “consultancy” fees from the developer, in exchange for withdrawing a planning objection to the proposed expansion of the new apartment block.

Red Rock Developments had looked to add an extra floor to a 77-apartment development at Elmpark Green on Merrion Road. The developer applied for planning permission last November to expand the nine-storey development, which is finished, to add a 10th storey comprising two penthouse apartments.

