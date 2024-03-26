Tuesday’s Top Stories: Developer sues resident who sought payment to drop housing objection; When will public workers get their pay rises?

Developer sues resident who sought payment to drop south Dublin housing objection
A property developer is suing a planning objector who sought financial payments to withdraw an appeal against a south Dublin housing development.
The local resident sought €50,000 in “consultancy” fees from the developer, in exchange for withdrawing a planning objection to the proposed expansion of the new apartment block.
Red Rock Developments had looked to add an extra floor to a 77-apartment development at Elmpark Green on Merrion Road. The developer applied for planning permission last November to expand the nine-storey development, which is finished, to add a 10th storey comprising two penthouse apartments.
