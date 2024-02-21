Teenager and man (20s) killed after car crashes into wall in Limerick

A technical examination will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Two men were killed in a road crash in Co Limerick on Tuesday.

Two passengers, a man in his 20s and a man in his late teens, were fatally injured when a car hit a wall on the N69 at Ballyengland, Co Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 7.25pm.

The driver and another passenger, both men aged in their late teens, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The bodies of the dead men have been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Askeaton Garda station 061 601630 or any Garda station.

