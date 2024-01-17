Chinese premier Li Qiang meets Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin

Chinese premier Li Qiang has arrived in Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Michael D Higgins at the start of his visit to Dublin.

Mr Li, the second most powerful figure in China after president Xi Jinping, was greeted by Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina in the State Reception Room.

After talks between the two leaders, Mr Li will cross the Phoenix Park for a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House.

The park will be closed to traffic until 7pm this evening.

The discussions are likely to be dominated by trade and economic issues including the possibility of reopening the Chinese market for Irish beef.

It is also expected that the Irish side will raise concern about human rights in China.

Speaking in advance of Mr Li’s arrival on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said it is an “important visit”.

“China is a very important political and economic power in the world and becoming bigger all the time in that sense so it’s important that we have good relations with China but also some questions we need to talk about as well.”