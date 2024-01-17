Irish beef exports to China to resume immediately

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Chinese premier Li Qiang at Farmleigh House in Dublin's Phoenix Park. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

China has reopened its market to Irish beef after exports were suspended late last year due to the detection of an atypical BSE case in a cow during routine Department of Agriculture tests.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a visit to Dublin by Chinese premier Li Qiang.

Mr Varadkar said the reopening was “imminent” and the Department of Agriculture later confirmed the move had already happened.

The news will be a relief for farmers and meat exporters given a 2020 scare related to BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease, led to the suspension of beef exports to China for 2½ years.

The access of Irish beef into the country was only permitted to resume from the start of last year following lengthy negotiations between Irish and Chinese authorities.

Mr Li’s visit to Ireland saw him meet Mr Varadkar at Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park for a working lunch. The menu offered Kenmare Salmon or Roast Irish Hereford beef sirloin.

Ireland’s beef exports to China were worth almost €40 million in 2019 ahead of the previous suspension, but the market is seen as one with considerable scope for growth.

Irish exports to China soared to record levels following the last visit to Ireland by a high-ranking Chinese government official, Xi Jinping in 2012 when he was his country’s vice-president.

The Chinese market for Irish exports has grown significantly in recent years to €14 billion, with the agri-food sector recording €722 million in exports to China in 2022, an increase of 76 per cent over a decade.

The Taoiseach said China has accepted Ireland’s scientific data that the BSE case was an atypical case.

“That allows us to reopen that export markets which is important for Irish farmers, for the food industry, because the more markets we have, the better price we get and, the less risk of volatility as well.”