Tributes paid to medical student (21) killed in Galway city crash

Tributes have been paid to a young medical student who was killed in a car crash in Galway city on Monday morning.

The deceased has been named locally as Cormac Frank Kinsella (21) who was a native of Sandbrook, Ballon, Co Carlow. Mr Kinsella was a third year medical student at the University of Galway. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle incident, that occurred along around 5.20am on the N59 near Bushy Park, around 2kms outside the city.

The car in which Mr Kinsella was travelling overturned, ending up on its roof before catching fire. A technical examination was carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators while the road remained closed for eight hours.

Carlow locals said he was a gifted athlete and competed for Ballon/Rathoe Athletic Club in sprint and middle-distance underage events with great success.

Burren Rangers said in a statement: “Cormac played hurling in the formative years of Burren Rangers, Gaelic football with Ballon GFC, soccer with Burrin Celtic and was a talented athlete winning many athletic medals and Community Games titles.

“The Kinsella family have a long and respected involvement with the Burren Rangers club with their sponsorship of jerseys and the Kinsella Under 10 tournament.”

One fellow medical student wrote on social media: ‘’Sincere condolences to all the family on the passing of Cormac. I had the privilege to study with Cormac in Galway and to call him a friend. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Cormac’'.

He is survived by his parents Michael and Aisling, brother John, sisters Ava, Sorcha and Grace. No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those with dash cam footage, to come forward.