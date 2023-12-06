Spells of heavy rain expected as status yellow warning issued for seven counties

A rain warning will come into effect mid-morning on Wednesday for counties in the south and south-east of Ireland. Photograph: Tom Honan

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued by Met Éireann for several parts of the country, with spells of heavy rain set to cause difficult travelling conditions and potential flooding.

The warning is in place from 10am on Wednesday until 1pm on Thursday, for Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow.

Spells of heavy rain spreading eastwards will be accompanied by strong and gusty southeasterly winds, with potential impacts including localised flooding and poor visibility, Met Éireann said.

Wednesday night is forecast to be “wet and windy over the eastern half of the country”, and while the rain and strong winds will clear from most areas overnight, it will persist near the east coast.

It will turn wet and quite windy again for a time on Thursday, with spot flooding possible.

A band of rain and fresh to strong southeasterly winds will move northeastwards across the country during the morning and afternoon on Thursday, Met Éireann said.

The rain will be followed by sunny spells, scattered showers and fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds, and highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Nationally, the weather is to remain “unsettled with wet and breezy weather at times” for the rest of the week, with above average temperatures. It will be wet and breezy on Friday morning and afternoon as showers or longer spells of rain move across the country, the forecaster said.

The rain will clear eastwards during the afternoon on Friday so it will be mostly dry by evening and winds will ease too, with highest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.

Saturday morning will start off wet across the north and east but the rain will clear northeastwards during the early afternoon. Otherwise there’ll be sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with a chance of hail.

Outbreaks of rain or drizzle are forecast to move northeastwards over the country on Sunday morning and afternoon, clearing to sunny spells and showers.

Early next week is also due to remain unsettled as low pressure dominates, Met Éireann said.