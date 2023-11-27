Irish tourist dies after falling into river in Seville, Spain

An Irish tourist has died after falling into the Guadalquivir river in Seville, Spain at the weekend. Photograph: iStock

An Irish tourist has died after falling into a river in Seville, Spain.

The 58-year-old’s body was removed from the Guadalquivir by firefighters after emergency services were alerted to a man falling from the Isabel II Bridge by witnesses late on Saturday night.

Efforts were made to revive the man after he was taken from the water but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing but Spanish police sources said they were not treating the Irishman’s death as suspicious.

Another man, from Alicante in Spain, died after falling from the same bridge in the early hours of Sunday.

A judge has opened separate routine investigations into the unrelated incidents.