Tuesday’s Top Stories: Traffic laws loophole means drivers avoid penalty points, Coalition to scrap censorship laws

Egyptian medics stand by with incubators to receive premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza. Photograph: AFP/Getty

Tue Nov 21 2023 - 07:43
Traffic laws loophole means drivers avoid penalty points by being disqualified for a day

A loophole in the Road Traffic Acts means some drivers have avoided penalty points in return for being disqualified for periods as short as one day.

Use of the loophole is legal and at least two District Court judges have granted applications, made by solicitors on behalf of a small number of drivers, for short disqualifications, The Irish Times has learned.

Some drivers have been permitted to select the day of disqualification, such as a Sunday, when they will not need their vehicle for work, according to legal sources.

Tommy Canning, of Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre, says the rate of people dying from alcohol and drug use has been increasing. Photograph: Joe Dunne

  • Why does Northern Ireland have one of the highest rates of drug-related deaths in Europe?: The figures were stark, but came as no surprise. The grim reality – as outlined in a report published last week by Queen’s University Belfast – is that Northern Ireland has one of the highest rates of drug-related deaths in Europe, more than five times the EU average; the number of deaths due to the misuse of illicit drugs has almost trebled in 10 years.

Emily Hand's father, Thomas, at a press conference at the Israeli embassy in London. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty

