Tuesday’s Top Stories: Traffic laws loophole means drivers avoid penalty points, Coalition to scrap censorship laws

Egyptian medics stand by with incubators to receive premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza. Photograph: AFP/Getty

A loophole in the Road Traffic Acts means some drivers have avoided penalty points in return for being disqualified for periods as short as one day.

Use of the loophole is legal and at least two District Court judges have granted applications, made by solicitors on behalf of a small number of drivers, for short disqualifications, The Irish Times has learned.

Some drivers have been permitted to select the day of disqualification, such as a Sunday, when they will not need their vehicle for work, according to legal sources.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Israel-Hamas war: Truce agreement ‘close to being reached’, says Hamas leader: Israel and Hamas appear to be edging towards a deal that would see the release of a significant number of hostages, possibly in return for a limited ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

The Big Read

Tommy Canning, of Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre, says the rate of people dying from alcohol and drug use has been increasing. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Why does Northern Ireland have one of the highest rates of drug-related deaths in Europe?: The figures were stark, but came as no surprise. The grim reality – as outlined in a report published last week by Queen’s University Belfast – is that Northern Ireland has one of the highest rates of drug-related deaths in Europe, more than five times the EU average; the number of deaths due to the misuse of illicit drugs has almost trebled in 10 years.

The best from Opinion

Tax: how does Ireland compare with other countries?: All other things being equal, when it comes to tax, middle-income earners would most certainly like to earn their salaries in Singapore or the US.

Top Sports news

Gerry Thornley: Rugby authorities braced for the implications of ticking legal time bomb: The ticking time bomb grows ever louder.

Picture of the Day

Emily Hand's father, Thomas, at a press conference at the Israeli embassy in London. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters