Tuesday’s Top Stories: Traffic laws loophole means drivers avoid penalty points, Coalition to scrap censorship laws

Traffic laws loophole means drivers avoid penalty points by being disqualified for a day
A loophole in the Road Traffic Acts means some drivers have avoided penalty points in return for being disqualified for periods as short as one day.
Use of the loophole is legal and at least two District Court judges have granted applications, made by solicitors on behalf of a small number of drivers, for short disqualifications, The Irish Times has learned.
Some drivers have been permitted to select the day of disqualification, such as a Sunday, when they will not need their vehicle for work, according to legal sources.
