Israel-Hamas war: Truce agreement ‘close to being reached’, says Hamas leader

Israel and Hamas appear to be edging towards a deal that would see the release of a significant number of hostages, possibly in return for a limited ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

The chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Tuesday the Palestinian militant group was “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel and the group has delivered its response to Qatari mediators, according to Reuters.

US president Joe Biden on Monday said he believed a deal is near, and the White House later said the US is “doing everything we can” and that it believed “we’re closer than we’ve ever been”.

“The expected agreement will include the release of Israeli women and children hostages in exchange for release of Palestinian children and women in the occupation’s prisons,” a Hamas official told Al Jazeera. The details of the truce will be announced by Qatari officials, he said.

Two sources familiar with the truce talks have told AFP a tentative deal includes a five-day truce, comprised of a ceasefire on the ground and limits to Israeli air operations over southern Gaza. In return, between 50 and 100 prisoners held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad – a separate Palestinian militant group – would be released. They would include Israeli civilians and captives of other nationalities but no military personnel.

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas have clashed with far-right Israeli politicians who want to bring in the death penalty as a possible sentence for captured Hamas members. The families said on Monday that even talk of doing so might endanger the lives of their relatives.

The row underlines the deep divisions in Israel over how to deal with the hostage crisis.

Gaza authorities said at least 13,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7th. The death toll, published by Gaza’s government media office on Monday, includes 5,600 children and 3,550 women.

Israeli forces continued their offensive against Hamas in northern Gaza, closing in on the Indonesian hospital where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks.

People cook food over fires amid a shortage of cooking gas in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Yousef Masoud/The New York Times

The head of the World Health Organisation WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he was “appalled” by reports that 12 people, including patients, were killed in overnight shelling at the last hospital operating in northern Gaza.

Some 200 patients have been evacuated from the Indonesian hospital on Monday, Gaza’s health ministry, controlled by Hamas, has said.

The WHO has warned that health services in Gaza have suffered “catastrophic” damage, with most hospitals no longer functioning.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, warned that the thousands of injuries sustained by civilians across Gaza, combined with the growing public health crisis in the besieged enclave, is a “recipe for epidemics”.

He also described Israel’s co-operation for humanitarian relief in Gaza as “subpar”.

The WHO said 31 “very sick” babies were moved from al-Shifa hospital in a joint operation with the UN and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, and 12 of them had been flown to Cairo. Three babies remain in Gaza.

The UN secretary general has said it is clear that the war in Gaza has seen “a killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented in any conflict” since he began his role in 2017.

At a press conference on Monday, António Guterres also said he did not believe a UN protectorate in Gaza would be a solution to the conflict and that war must “move in a determined, irreversible way to a two-state solution”. – Guardian